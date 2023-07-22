Bothe-Napa Valley State Park is one of the Napa Valley’s historic wonders.

With nearly 2,000 acres along the Ritchey Creek Canyon, this day-trip destination includes 10 miles of hiking, historical landmarks and breathtaking views.

Bothe-Napa (pronounced Both-ay) is the perfect one-day getaway. Its trails pass by coastal redwoods and through forests of Douglas fir, tanoak and madrone trees. Hikers with all levels of experience are welcome.

Parkgoers can visit the Native Garden, the Pioneer Cemetery and the visitor center. They can hike to see volcanic ash cliffs, up to Coyote Peak or to the adjacent park, the location of the historic Bale Grist Mill.

Jason Jordan, a park steward for Napa County Open Space District, said the locale is perfect for hiking and is a relatively unknown spot.

In 2020, the Glass Fire damaged about 90% of the park’s acreage. Fortunately, the restored historical cabins were unscathed and the park’s forest is on the mend.

“You can still see the impacts, but the above-average rainfall has helped,” Jordan said. “The trees weren’t very happy. You can still tell. But they’re coming back. In about five years they’ll be even happier and healthier.”

The beginner-level Redwood Trail is a 3-mile out-and-back hike through Ritchey Canyon. Hikers will see mystical ferns and can listen to the sounds of the forest.

The moderately challenging Ritchey Canyon Trail is a 5-mile creekside loop through the canyon, up to Coyote Peak, ending at an old homestead site.

The History Trail is 1.2 miles one way and cuts south from the park to the Bale Grist Mill State Historic Park.

Of Bothe-Napa’s 1,900 acres, most are considered rugged terrain with elevation ranging from 300 to 2,000 feet.

Due to flourishing plant life, much of the park’s volcanic geology is hidden. However, hikers can view archaic ash cliffs in the upper Ritchey Canyon.

This treasure is open year-round, offering seasonal highlights in nature. In summer, the redwoods and Douglas firs shade the trails, offering hikers relief from the Napa Valley sun.

Spring brings trillium, calypso orchids and other wildflowers. In the colder seasons, autumn foliage, winter mosses and fungi flourish.

Bothe-Napa is home to various wildlife creatures including six species of woodpecker. Raccoons, squirrels, deer, foxes, bobcats and coyotes may also be seen roaming the park.

Dogs are welcome on-leash and only in the campground and picnic areas. Campers can bring tents or reserve restored historic cabins and yurts.

During their stay, parkgoers can visit both Bothe-Napa and the historic Bale Grist Mill.

The park’s swimming pool, one of the few public pools in the area, will reopen next year and is generally available on summer weekends. Summer camps and school field trips are also available.

Parks such as this hidden gem survive solely on visits from those who want to enjoy the venue’s beauty. Head to 3801 St. Helena Highway N., Calistoga, to experience this transcendent place.

For campground reservations, visit, reservecalifornia.com. For more information on state parks, visit parks.ca.gov.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.