At least one person is dead Wednesday afternoon following a vehicle crash on Highway 29 in Napa Valley, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one other person also suffered major injuries in the crash, which took place at Manly Lane in Rutherford, according to CHP officer Gary Talaugon.

Northbound traffic on Highway 29 is being diverted, Talaugon said, and motorists are being urged to use alternate routes. Southbound traffic is not impacted.

The CHP responded to the scene at 3:54 p.m.

According to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office, it’s estimated that the northbound highway is to reopen at 8 p.m.

