Napa Valley Vine Trail — going from Calistoga to Vallejo — sees construction milestones

The Napa Valley Vine Trail, a north-to-south bicycle and pedestrian path planned to eventually span 47 miles through Napa County, from Calistoga to the Vallejo Ferry Terminal, recently hit several construction milestones.

This week, on the north end of the county, that included the installation of two bridges within the in-progress 8-mile Calistoga to St. Helena section of the trail — from Lincoln Avenue in Calistoga to Pratt Avenue in St. Helena — which is planned to open in November.

The 114-foot Dunaweal Bridge, installed on Thursday, extends the trail across the Napa River along Dunaweal Lane toward Highway 29. And the 80-foot DeConnick Bridge, installed Wednesday, passes over wetlands between Big Tree Road and Ehlers Lane.

At the opposite end of the trail from the new bridges, work started up on the Vallejo portion last week.

The 5-mile segment of trail will run north from the Ferry Terminal to beneath the Vallejo-Mare Island Bridge, connect to the existing portion of the San Francisco Bay Trail along Highway 37, then cross Highway 29 to the east and head north to American Canyon’s Veterans Memorial Park.

Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said in an email that both segments, when finished, will create much more opportunity for bike commuting.

The routes have the potential to reduce vehicle use, particularly for trips between American Canyon and Vallejo, Vernor added.

She added that according to the Napa Valley Transportation Authority, 60% of weekday trips into American Canyon originate outside of Napa County, with 45% coming from Vallejo — amounting to over 3,000 trips.

“These new Vine Trail segments, combined with the growing accessibility and popularity of e-bikes, means bike commuting will become a viable option to many more area residents,” Vernor wrote.

The Vallejo segment is expected to finish in the summer of next year, said Chuck McMinn, founder and board president of the nonprofit Napa Valley Vine Trail Coalition. Overall, the coalition is aiming for the entirety of the trail to be finished by 2027.

McMinn said the idea of the Vine Trail came to him because he and his wife, Anne, loved to rent bikes to explore areas of the world — such as northern Virginia, Vancouver, North Carolina’s Outer Banks, and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.

When they would come back to Napa Valley — the McMinns own Vineyard 29 in St. Helena — they would wonder why such bicycling facilities weren’t available in Napa.

But McMinn said he soon discovered his idea for a bike trail wasn’t original, that it was at least 20 years old.

Tom Shelton, who served as president of Phelps Winery for many years, pushed for such a trail in the 1990s when he was the chair of the Napa Valley Vintners, McMinn said, and it never happened.

But in 2008, Shelton was dying of cancer, McMinn said, and the Vintners organization jumped on board with the Vine Trail idea. The Vintners, the Napa Valley Grapegrowers and the Napa Valley Land Trust all seed-funded the Vine Trail Coalition with $5,000 apiece, and another $60,000 was raised for the trail during Shelton’s memorial celebration in October 2008, according to McMinn.

McMinn said he learned by researching similar efforts that the Vine Trail Coalition needed to be more than a bicycle advocacy group — that it needed support from organizations around the community. Today, the coalition board includes 32 member organizations. Additionally, McMinn said he learned that, for the trail to work, the coalition would need to bring money to the table to attract local, state and federal grant funding.

Since then, the coalition has raised $15 million of the projected $70 million cost — a few percentage points less than the 25% contribution the coalition is aiming for, according to McMinn.

The longest existing and open segment of the trail currently runs a continuous 12.5 miles, from Kennedy Park in the city of Napa to Yountville. McMinn said the trail certainly draws interest from tourists, and will likely gain appeal once completed.

But, he said, 70% of people who currently use the trail are local residents, and he expects that percentage will remain high along the trail, including in the tourist-heavy segment Upvalley. In part that’s because the trail is a great community amenity for activities that one wouldn’t want to pursue right next to a car-heavy street, McMinn noted — such as pushing a stroller or walking a dog.

“I get so much enjoyment out of doing this, and just watching people use the trail,” McMinn said. “... There’s a pent-up demand. People want it.”

Several gaps in the trail currently remain, however. That includes a portion that will connect through the Napa Pipe property — 945 housing units are planned for that south Napa site — and areas between American Canyon and the city of Napa, among others. Most significant is the 10-mile Yountville to St. Helena section, the final large portion of trail that would connect the Upvalley trail segment with the rest.

That Yountville to St. Helena segment is planned to run through over a dozen properties, the landowners of which the coalition will need to work with to build the trail, according to Lili Ramos, marketing and events specialist for the Vine Trail Coalition.

Rep. Mike Thompson secured $4 million in federal funds to support planning, engineering and environmental work for that segment late last year, though McMinn noted that the coalition still needs to raise another $6 million to match the grants needed for that section.

McMinn predicted “there would be a groundswell of enthusiasm for closing the last couple of gaps” should that funding be raised, and the entire Vine Trail would be on its way toward completion by the 2027 target date.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.