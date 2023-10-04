Napa vintners, growers underway in hectic, late harvest

Mother Nature’s above-average rains and cool weather across the North Bay may have set them up for a late and expectedly hectic October harvest, but local vintners and vignerons say they remain optimistic about the potential quality of this year’s vintage.

At Neal Family Vineyards in Angwin, CEO Mark Neal isn’t put off by the vagaries of the weather. He said the 2023 vintage reminds him of wines he produced from the 2002, 2005, 2007, 2012 and 2018 seasons.

Marking his 57th harvest this year, he said he isn’t worried about seasonal delays, which have happened before and will happen again.

During the drought, Neal Family Vineyards experienced bud break in late February into March and harvested earlier in the season. Neal said the harvest calendar shifts as Mother Nature does her thing.

“Bud break is really the first task where we're off to the races until you come to the finish line, which is harvest,” he said. “And so there's a lot of delay, right?”

Neal Family Vineyards farms all kinds of AVAs and has started picking cabernet and chardonnay for clients.

“But yes, we are on the later side of what we've seen for a while,” he said, adding that, nevertheless, he’s hopeful for the nice weather that’s still to come.

“I'm inspired by it, and I think that it's going to be a really high-end, quality year if we can get the weather on track for the next four to five weeks,” he said. “I think with owning a winery, the bigger thing is looking at the compressed vintage itself and time crunch we have to do this in.”

Neal said he is concerned about tank space, rotating through fermentation correctly and respecting the amount of time grapes are growing on the vine.

“Being compressed like this, it's going to be difficult for some,” he added.“ I'm very intrigued about other wineries in Napa Valley because I deliver to around 90 of them.”

At Bouchaine Vineyards in Napa, workers began picking pinot noir on Sept. 21 when they generally conclude pinot harvesting by the end of September.

“It's two weeks late, but it's not unusual to have some early years during drought and some later years when you get a wet winter,” said Chris Kajani, Bouchaine Vineyards president and winemaker.

This year’s weather pushed harvest season back but did not impact Bouchaine’s annual Crush Party, which is held at the start of October.

During this year’s Oct. 1 party, guests were invited to participate in harvest by picking and stomping grapes.

“Normally, we have to leave a couple rows of grapes in order for there to be grapes for people to harvest and this year there’s plenty of them out there,” said Erik Goodmanson, Bouchaine’s director of operations.

Bouchaine is located closer to the coast and, as a result of the marine layer, gets cooler weather year-round. This natural air conditioning effect creates an ideal growing environment, according to Dulce Farmer, a wine educator and trained sommelier at Bouchaine.

“What we grow down here likes the cooler weather, and since it was a more mild season, things ripened quite evenly for us,” Farmer said. “But my understanding is we've got some 90-degree weather coming in about a week. So there's going to be what we call heat spikes.”

Bouchaine predominately grows pinot noir grapes, which are a delicate, thin-skinned fruit vulnerable to sun damage.

“It’s very much susceptible to the same harm our skin is when we’re exposed to too much sunshine,” Farmer said. “Too many UV rays and too much heat can damage the membrane of the grape just like our skin can experience sun damage.”

During harvest, winemakers and growers look at the number of degree days in the course of the season and watch weather forecasts to determine when a particular varietal should be picked.

“With all of the modern technology, we have all the tools and the assistance we can get, but the bottom line is tasting the fruit,” Farmer said. “I think there's the best of both worlds. You use a little bit of the modern technology, but you also use common sense. You use your own experience as a grower and a winemaker.”

For this season, Farmer expects a production of wine with higher acidity, which she said is great for pairing with food.

“Especially if you enjoy saucy dishes and butter, cream, cheese and olive oil,” she added.

”I think what will surprise people visiting is the variety we have; the assortment of wine that you won't find up valley,” she said.

“And I think that's what makes this region, in general, so special. Plus, the fact that everything Bouchaine does is 100% of the varietal. So, you're tasting every varietal for what it is. There's no blending. So we’re true to the grape, I guess you could say.”

Derek Taylor, associate winemaker at B Cellars Winery in Napa, said challenges have yet to present themselves but he anticipates an insane October. He said he has already brought one chardonnay pick in and has several more to go this month.

Starting chardonnay in October is a first for the winemaker, who is in his 14th harvest with B Cellars.

He believes “the nice thing about this year is its potential to be really great because the sugar accumulation and the acid degradation are in line, in pretty good sync. ... So if we get the hang time, there’s potential for like an incredible vintage.”

Taylor said chaos erupted last year after a heat spike extremely dehydrated crops within days.

“Although, we did make some nice wines; we still prevail,” he said. "It's just about reacting and trying to adapt to Mother Nature.”

The winemaker said his main concern like that of Neal’s at Neal Family Vineyards is tank space. Taylor said he obtained fermentation boxes and tank rentals to give B Cellars some flexibility.

“I'm hoping for amazing quality. I mean, it's shaping up to be really great,” he said. “And, I don't foresee anything that we're not going to be able to produce.”

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.