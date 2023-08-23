A city of Napa plan to build a paved path beneath Highway 29, and therefore improve the ability of cyclists and pedestrians to traverse the city from east to west, is nearing completion.

Julie Lucido, the city’s public works director, said in an email that construction on the undercrossing, which started in March, is expected to wrap up in late October.

At that point — and so long as construction doesn’t hit an unexpected snag — the path will give bicyclists more flexibility to move from the west side of Napa to the east side. The pathway, set to be about 600 feet, will link the south end of Coffield Avenue on the west side of the highway to a trail that’s planned to run east toward California Boulevard.

The construction essentially represents a major, multi-million dollar improvement upon what’s long existed in the location. Prior to the start of construction, an unofficial path — a rough dirt creek bed, often dark and muddy, that led to an open field on the west side — was still used by many bicyclists and pedestrians to avoid the traffic-heavy First Street overpass.

Notably, that included many students who needed to get to the other side of the freeway to attend school. (Both of Napa’s large public High Schools, along with many other schools, are on the east side of Highway 29.)

Lucido noted that the new path will likely become the primary path those students use while also serving as an important connection for much else, including shopping and jobs.

Lucido added that the construction required to create the trail includes creating retaining walls and lowering the creek bank under the freeway so there’s sufficient space for bicyclists and pedestrians to cross under.

Kara Vernor, executive director of the Napa County Bicycle Coalition, said in an email that the project has been in the works for over a decade and is sorely needed in Napa. For that reason, the coalition is thrilled to see it close to being realized, Vernor wrote.

In a general sense, she noted, bicyclists in Napa struggle to ride east to west. Much of Napa’s infrastructure — including highway 29 and the city’s railroad tracks — runs north to south, and so does the Napa River.

The undercrossing stands as a major improvement in that regard. Vernor wrote that the nearby First Street bridge is currently the only way to cross Highway 29 in that area, and it doesn’t have bike lanes. Many bicyclists also find riding through the triad of roundabouts on the east side of the bridge intimidating, she wrote.

“The undercrossing will make riding and walking more accessible to more people, and we believe it will increase safety, especially for the youth who have long used the unofficial dirt path under 29 as a path to school,” Vernor wrote in the email.

Vernor also noted that the undercrossing is timely given that the city of Napa is working on plans for its first protected bike lane — which, as planned, would run along Browns Valley Road and feed into the undercrossing.

“The two projects combined will make this east-west route feel much safer and lower-stress to bicyclists and pedestrians with a broader range of skills, comfort, and abilities,” Vernor wrote.

