Napa’s roundabout success leading to more

Brent Augustine’s workday is often interrupted by the sound of screeching tires and honking horns coming from the direction of roundabouts installed in 2020 at the First Street entrance to Napa’s downtown.

On other occasions, Augustine, 56, has been drawn outside by a loud whack to find a dejected motorist in the parking lot with a flat tire, the likely result of cutting the corner too sharply in the middle of the three roundabouts.

An assistant at Keller Williams Realty, Augustine is actually a fan of the circular traffic features, saying he appreciates how they keep vehicles moving through one of Napa’s busiest intersections. But, he conceded, there are “issues.”

“There are people who don’t understand the word ‘yield’ as opposed to ‘merge,’” he said. “So they feel like they can come in, and there are some accidents.”

Considered among Napa’s most ambitious — and expensive —transportation projects, the three interconnected ovals at First Street and California Boulevard still elicit wonder and more than a few middle fingers.

More roundabouts are planned in the city and across Napa County.

Roundabouts are nothing new in California or around the world. But those installed at Napa’s main western entrance were of a rare complexity to design and build, involving more than a decade of planning, the coordination of city and state officials, input from a diverse group of stakeholders and, ultimately, buy-in from the motoring public.

The project cost about $11.2 million, with nearly 90 percent of that amount coming from local funds, according to Ian Heid, a senior civil engineer in Napa’s Public Works Department.

“This was not a beginner roundabout design,” Heid said.

A welcome addition

As if navigating the new design wasn’t challenging enough, city engineers flipped the direction of one-way travel on First and Second streets to keep traffic from nearby Highway 29 flowing directly into downtown, a change many residents — and local businesses — had sought for years.

More than two years after the roundabouts debuted, they appear to be a welcome addition, albeit one that sparks confusion and road rage among some motorists. Then again, what roadway in California doesn’t?

Prior to the roundabouts, traffic routinely backed up at the intersection of First Street and California Boulevard, as well as on the First Street exit ramp from the highway. Caltrans ultimately managed the roundabout project.

Motorists also were forced to dart into First Street traffic from the stop sign at the exit ramp. Serious crashes, including fatalities, were fairly common.

By contrast, no crashes — serious or otherwise — were reported at First and California from August 2022 to 2023, according to Napa Police Sgt. Aaron Medina, who oversees the traffic bureau.

Granted, Napa police don’t take reports for minor fender benders. Still, Medina said the data strongly suggests the roundabouts are, on the whole, safer than the alternatives.

“That’s what roundabouts are designed to do,” Medina said. “You take away the broadside collisions. It lessens the impact and the potential for injury.”

And, Medina said, getting to work takes him a shorter amount of time.

“I notice when I commute through that area I don’t see any backups,” he said. “If there is, it’s very limited and the traffic flows very well. In those terms, I think it’s successful.”

Anthony Arata, whose family has owned Storck’s Garage on California Boulevard since 1976, recalled just how dangerous the roadway was prior to the roundabouts.

“The old system was terrible,” Arata said at the garage. “The traffic was bad. It was really dangerous coming off the highway.”

Other than a few honking horns and minor fender-benders, Arata said he hasn’t noticed any issues with the roundabouts.

“It’s a lot better for the traffic. Seems a lot safer,” he said.

That’s not to say everything is seamless with the new configuration.

On one recent morning, a woman driving a Mercedes SUV northbound on California Boulevard turned right out of one of the roundabouts onto Second Street, which meant she was heading into oncoming traffic.

Realizing her error, the woman pulled an illegal U-turn and drove back into the roundabout. From there, she headed north again and into a second roundabout before exiting onto First Street. At least this time she was heading in the right direction.

Roundabout etiquette

Augustine said motorists who end up in the parking lot of his real estate office with flat tires report they struck a curb on a short concrete ramp designed for cyclists. The ramp is unmarked.