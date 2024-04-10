How much: Ranging from $120 to more than $600

Cookbook Fest, a pioneering blend of book festival and food extravaganza, will debut this summer in Napa Valley.

The three-day event promises to merge literature and gastronomy, uniting renowned authors, podcasters, chefs and foodies. It will offer a range of programming and celebrate the art of cooking and storytelling.

The festival is a collaboration between Salt + Spine, a leading cookbook podcast; Feast It Forward, the lifestyle brand of the entertainment platform Feast.Network; and Feed Your People, which creates community-building live food events.

“Brian stumbled into Feast It Forward, like many people and said ‘holy smokes, this place is perfect for something I’ve had in mind for years’ we each had a glass of wine, and talked about putting together a magical event, and the rest is history,” said Katie Hamilton Shaffer, founder and CEO of Feast it Forward.

“There are so many incredible food and wine festivals, but nothing that celebrates the authors themselves. This is something I wish we all celebrated a bit more.”

The festival will take place at Feast It Forward's property in downtown Napa's Oxbow District, which Shaffer referred to as “a live marketing venue that brings brands to life” and a “living playground on the daily.”

The venue has become a Napa hotspot offering a unique fusion of experiences.

“I saw her venue and thought there isn’t a better place to have an event like this. It’s perfect to make this idea come to life,” said Brian Hogan Stewart, creator of the Salt and Spine podcast.

Preceding the festival is the global fire opening event June 21, where celebrated cookbook authors prepare a feast of global-inspired delights paired with craft beverages and Napa Valley wines.

The festival begins the next day, June 22, with live main-stage keynotes and podcast recordings, immersive hands-on culinary interviews broadcast on Feast.Network and more.

“It’s a unique concept, not a traditional food festival. It’s more of a book festival with an added element of food and live podcasting and music,” Stewart said.

Attendees can meet their favorite culinary authors and discover new reads at book signings held at Book Village by Omnivore Books, and satisfy their sweet cravings at the on-site Sweet Shop. Saturday will also include industry discussions at the Industry Salon. Coffee and pastries will be available in the morning, followed by a cookbook-inspired pizza and salad lunch.

Saturday will conclude with a paella and pinot dinner party featuring the essence of Spanish cuisine. The evening is dedicated to the art of paella, drawing inspiration from renowned Spanish authors. There will also be a live performance by the acclaimed Rumbache & Cali Dancers.

Sunday will commence with a live recording of the Salt + Spine podcast, featuring Stewart in conversation with Tyler Florence. Tyler will recount his illustrious cookbook career as they explore his creative inspirations and more.

The festival will conclude with a unique Wine Country edition of Tyler Florence's Masters of Fire, a live-fire cooking competition. The closing party includes an all-you-can-eat barbecue feast from Tyler's Miller & Lux, as well as offerings from local pitmasters.

They will compete head-to-head, vying for the prestigious local title of “Master of Fire” and the opportunity to advance to the national finals.

Attendees can cast a vote for the best barbecue while enjoying live entertainment by the Oakland Interfaith Gospel Choir, alongside celebrity judges, including Martin Yan.