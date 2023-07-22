How much: Monthly rentals range from $299 to $599 or more

When: Slated for an official opening in October

What: 100 Coombs Creative Collective, a mix of private and communal workspaces for artists

A new communal art space is on the horizon for Napa’s Tannery Bend, set to provide a mix of workspaces and become a hub for the creative community.

100 Coombs Creative Collective, slated to open by October, will offer 11 private studios, a semi-shared ceramic studio and communal workstations — all available to rent. It’s a project its founders said was born to support local artists while fostering community.

The collective is the result of a collaboration between Linda Parks, president and CEO of Lixit Animal Care Products in Napa, and Agnes Pierscieniak, a mixed-media creator from Los Angeles.

Parks said she was approached by members of the Napa Economic Development department about how the city could enhance small-scale makers, artists and small manufacturing in the Napa Valley.

Through Napa Makes, the city’s initiative to support artisan makers and small-scale manufacturers, it was found a need existed for affordable studios.

Parks had previously upscaled two manufacturing facilities and was intrigued by the city’s concept. She was later introduced to Pierscieniak, the project’s chief creative officer and artist liaison.

“I wanted a community art space beyond my own house,” Pierscieniak said. “I started this long search for what exists here, commercial spaces and what opportunities we get.

“Basically, I found that nothing exists in this capacity.”

Parks owned a 3,800-square-foot warehouse on Coombs Street in downtown Napa, an ideal spot with multiple rooms and space for communal workstations.

“Creating an environment for makers has been a goal for Napa Economic Development,” Parks said. “Our studios offer a beautiful environment of wood and glass, HVAC, 24-hour access and a staff of manufacturing personnel to assist in growing your business.”

Pierscieniak is an artist specializing in mixed media, such as screen printing, abstract painting and ice dyeing. She teaches workshops through her business, Crave Workshops, and has a background in brand strategy and design.

“We kind of found each other at the right time. She’s a powerhouse, amazing businesswoman, who’s done a lot for Napa business,” Pierscieniak said.

In 2018, Parks was recognized as Napa County’s Woman of the Year by U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson.

“Linda’s contributions to our community extend far beyond the success of her business,” Thompson said, according to 100 Coombs’ website.

Coming from corporate business, Parks said she is excited to be part of a fun project that will aid creative types.

The goal is to provide more than just space for artists, and also involve the outside community. They plan to utilize the warehouse for gallery shows, workshops and live studio walk-throughs, where work will be displayed and artists can share their creative processes.

A successful open house resulted in half of the studios being leased the first day, though they’re angling for an October opening.

Current renters include painters, candle makers, those returning to Napa to grow their businesses, and varied types of artists who will form a new community.

Spaces within the collective’s larger shared area with large tables and private lockers rent for $299 per month, according to the collective. The space is tailored for those looking to find community and create in a flexible environment.

Four to six semi-private spaces within the ceramics studio rent for $499-plus per month. And 11 private studios, with closed ceilings and windows, cost $599-plus monthly.

“It was really amazing,” Pierscieniak said. “It’s been this opportunity of not just providing space, but now we’ve really met all these other people and uncovered this whole community.”

Parks added, “Most of all, this should be fun — creating a makers space in Napa will enhance our community.”

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.