New Napa bar serves cocktails, history, travel dreams

Downtown Napa’s newest cocktail bar mixes stiff drinks with a nod to history and a dash of wanderlust.

The bar, The Fink, 530 Main St., has taken over the old Silo’s jazz club space at the Historic Napa Mill, the hulking structure on the west side of the Napa River south of the courthouse. It opened July 21.

Owner and Napa resident Judd Finkelstein, after whom the dimly lit bar is named, imagineered the place to look like a tiki-inspired boathouse, an homage to the late 1800s, when the Mill was the city’s industrial and commercial center and a good portion of business in the region was done by boat.

The bar’s tagline: A neighborhood bar for the world traveler.

“I’m a Napan and this is the spot where Napa sprang forth from, so it seemed perfect to celebrate the history of this city by being a part of the present and future,” said Finkelstein, who also owns Judd’s Hill Winery on the northeast side of town. “I want The Fink to be a place where people can come as they are to connect with a sense of place and still have new experiences they’ll remember forever.”

The bar program is helmed by Andrew Salazar, a mixologist and self-trained chef who made waves in town for his work behind the bar at Miminashi, an izakaya-style Japanese restaurant that closed in 2020. At The Fink, Salazar also crafts a small (and changing) menu of bar food from around the world.

Opening weekend, that food menu featured pizza, a tahini-forward Israeli-style hummus, and an egg salad sandwich made in the style of Japanese convenience store food.

Of course, the stars of the show at The Fink are the cocktails.

Finkelstein, 51, has been a cocktail enthusiast for decades, and was the driving force behind Friends of Ardent Mixology, a Napa cocktail club that started in the early 2000s.

Fueled by this passion, he empowered Salazar to create an opening drink menu that spotlights 24 cocktails — 12 specialty drinks, and 12 drinks organized by geographic destination. Six of the latter 12, including a classic Navy grog, fall into a category titled “L.A. to the Bay.” The others, including a Penicillin, fall into a category titled “Gotham City.”

Salazar said geographic spotlights and specific drinks will change over the course of the year — a conscious effort to celebrate the travel spirit and evoke a sense of exploration and wanderlust through mixology.

“For me, the fun is in challenging myself to come up with something different,” Salazar said. “Especially in Napa, especially now, it’s a rare opportunity, and one I find attractive.”

(In case you’re wondering, Judd’s Hill wines are the house wines.)

Visiting The Fink is a bit like wandering into a Disneyland ride. Outside there is no signage whatsoever, just a blue awning. Inside, behind double-doors with papered-over windows, the décor is kitschy, campy and markedly maritime. Red (port) and green (starboard) lights shine above the bar. A wooden oar is lashed to the ceiling. Each of the five booths has a porthole. A sign on the back wall reads, “S.S. Zinfandel.” There’s even a (replica of a) metal aircraft carrier door behind the piano on the tiny stage.

Most of these details are the handiwork of a Southern California-based designer named Daniel Gallardo, who goes by the nickname “Tiki Diablo.”

Gallardo and Finkelstein have been friends for about 20 years; Gallardo designed Finkelstein’s home tiki bar (named The Wiki-Wiki Grog Shop) roughly 16 years ago. As soon as Finkelstein knew he was going to open a high-concept bar as a business, he knew he wanted Gallardo to help.

Without hesitation, Gallardo agreed.

“I love designing and building tiki bars, but my own personal aesthetic leans more toward the nautical side,” he wrote in a recent text message. “I love finding old artifacts and designing a space around them. This really gives a soul to the look of the build in addition to the hospitality and cocktail program, which are the backbones of any fine drinking establishment.”

Many of the details inside The Fink came from Gallardo’s personal collection — a collection he has been amassing for decades. Gallardo purchased many of these items from Los Angeles warehouses; it is likely a rope bag of coconuts or old crates of rum were props on “Treasure Island” and other pieces of tiki lore.

Sara Brooks, general manager of the Napa River Inn and the entire mill complex, said The Fink serves as a lobby bar for her hotel, as well as a perfect complement to the vibe of the neighborhood.

“Judd embraced the (history) and did an excellent job incorporating his personality,” she said.

Like all good sea shanties, The Fink’s origin story is a riveting yarn: While Finkelstein funded the place largely himself, he also held crowdfunding campaigns to involve others in the mix.

Through these efforts, friends and family members had the chance to support the project by buying in at certain levels in exchange for The Fink swag and perks once the bar opened. Among the perks: Personalized seats at the bar. Finkelstein reported that 12 of the 15 bar seats were “purchased” in this fashion; today those seats have “Hello my name is…” stickers bearing the names of their patrons.

Other aspects of day-to-day operations at The Fink are still unfolding. Finkelstein said the bar likely would be closed on Mondays but open every other day of the week from 4 p.m. until midnight. He added that as of now, the bar was not accepting reservations.

Down the road, of course, some of these plans may change. Also coming up later this summer: House-brewed beer, and live music on the stage in front of the (faux) aircraft carrier door.

“Really, I just want this to be a place where people come to have a good time,” Finkelstein said.