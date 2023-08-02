No major problems at Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa; Silverado residents still concerned about concerts to come

Ken Tesler, managing director of Blue Note Napa, said the festival went phenomenally well.|
EDWARD BOOTH
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 2, 2023, 3:10PM
Over the past few months, a group of Napa residents living near the Silverado Resort and Spa have raised concerns about the Blue Note Jazz Festival coming to the venue this year, citing fire risk, noise, traffic issues and other related impacts associated with thousands of people pouring into the area over three days.

The festival proceeded as planned last weekend, ending July 30 without reports of any major problems, Napa County spokespeople said this past week.

There were plenty of noise complaints posted on the social media platform Nextdoor by area residents, though others posted that they enjoyed the music or weren’t bothered by it.

Festival host Dave Chappelle did break a 10 p.m. curfew for outdoor events on July 30 — as he did twice during last year’s inaugural festival, which was held at a St. Helena venue — but he wrapped up at about 10:05 p.m., according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Even so, Ken Tesler, managing director of Blue Note Napa, said the festival went phenomenally well. The crowd loved it, he added, and everything was under control.

“Everything from our production to our crowd to our artists were very respectful to our area and our surroundings and there’s no excuse for anybody to complain about anything,” Tesler said. “That’s what happens when a professional organization comes in and does what it’s been doing for 20 years on a much larger scale.”

Tesler said Blue Note respects the 10 p.m. curfew, but he believes there should be some slight leeway given to artists as they finish up the night.

“If any organization abuses the situation, that’s not right,” he added. “There is a curfew. But just let them finish the song.”

He characterized the curfew violation as Chappelle and pianist Robert Glasper saying goodnight to attendees to close out the festival.

“I don’t think that’s unreasonable to let them do when everybody is having such a great time,” Tesler said.

Live music has changed Napa

Given how well things went this year, Tesler believes there’s “absolutely no reason” the Jazz Festival won’t happen again at Silverado next year.

As for this year, the Jazz Festival won’t be the last large music event playing at the Silverado venue and area residents have already expressed concerns about it becoming Napa County’s newest hot spot for large live music concerts.

Such was the case last week during a Napa County Zoning Administrator hearing to approve an event permit for the inaugural Sabor+Ritmo Festival — described on its website as “an unforgettable music festival that celebrates Latin culture and the magnificent Napa Valley region” — which will be coming to Silverado on Sept. 9.

Festival organizer Will Marcencia — owner-operator of Wine Down Media, which runs Napa’s Spanish-language radio station Mega Mix KVON — noted at the meeting that people want entertainment for the Spanish-language audience in Napa. Sabor+Ritmo is a result of that, he said.

County Supervising Planner Charlene Gallina said festival organizers requested a permit for a maximum of 10,000 people, with amplified music lasting from noon to 10 p.m. on the fairway of the south golf course.

Gallina noted that the festival is being held in partnership with the Fortinet Championship golf tournament, which will be taking place in the days following the festival — and another round of concerts connected to the golf event are planned for Sept. 15 and 16 in the same location.

Ben Mahoney, director of operations for the Sabor+Ritmo Festival, said at the meeting that organizers have tried to put the festival together in a way that will minimize community impact. He said he lives nearby, in the city of Napa’s Alta Heights neighborhood, so he understands how live music has changed Napa in the past five years or so.

“I think it’s imperative that everybody knows that we’re sensitive to it and we get it,” Mahoney said.

Still, community members expressed concerns — about fire, traffic, parking, noise and more — resembling what was previously expressed about the Jazz Festival.

Donna Aita said at the meeting her house faces the golf course, and the “debris” that results from concerts is eventually cleaned up. But, she added, the concerts also bring “used condoms and sexual activity, people walking into private property asking to come into our homes and use our bathrooms.”

“It is not something that is a simple, happy party adjacent to your backyard,” Aita said. “It is a debacle.”

Rich Tancredi said he had many of the concerns others had expressed, including about fire risk. But he said he specifically had concerns about the multiple days of amplified music that would be happening at Silverado, and noted there was already such music being playing often at the venue.

“The resort is stretching and stressing the community, they’re looking for every advantage to monetize their property,” Tancredi said. “Which I get, but they’re also creating havoc in the community.”

Tancredi added he’d long tried to look the other way, but Silverado is “pushing the envelope” with such events, which has convinced him it is “time to stand up and confront these issues.”

'A better place for all’

The county response to resident complaints included several reminders that no one was questioning if the event should be held.

“It’s not the fire marshal or planning or building or anyone’s job to decide whether or not an event should or should not occur,” Cal Fire captain Jason Downs told the crowd.

Downs added that plans for fire safety will be similar to what the county did for the Blue Note Jazz Festival.

He said Cal Fire has evaluated the traffic control plan — which will be under the purview of the California Highway Patrol — and the Napa County Sheriff’s Department along with private security will ensure crowd control.

There were also questions from the crowd about whether festival organizers had sold tickets before receiving county permits, a violation that previously happened — though was quickly rectified — with the Blue Note Summer Sessions concert series.

Gallina noted that the county informed Mahoney, operations director for the Sabor+Ritmo Festival, that organizers could reserve ticket sales prior to receiving a permit, but could only collect the funds after receiving the permit. She noted that ticket sales are a much larger issue in the county that will need to be addressed.

“We have temporary events all over the valley, everybody is selling tickets,” Gallina said. “It’s an issue that code enforcement is trying to get a handle on. We will be sending out notification to everyone about no advance ticket sales and we are going to have to just address this from a countrywide perspective.”

Mahoney added that events the size of for the Sabor+Ritmo need advance time to sell tickets in order to succeed.

Todd Shallan, managing director at Silverado Resort and Spa, said at the meeting that when KSL Resorts acquired the Silverado in early 2022, the company carried out considerable research. It included surveys sent to area residents and club members, he said, and there were roughly 700 responses.

A major takeaway was that the resort needed to do more to engage the overall Napa community, Shallen said.

“One of the overwhelming responses that we got was, Silverado is not part of the community, they’re not viewed as part of the community,” Shallen said. “You’re old, you’re tired and there’s no diversity.”

Silverado saw the Sabor+Ritmo Festival and the Blue Note Jazz Festival as ways to engage with that greater community — by adding in arts, culture and diversity to the resort, Shallen said. There have long been concerts held at the resort, he said,

“So we’re trying to do things for all of our different constituencies and make it a better place for all of our folks who live in and around the resort, but also in the community,” Shallen said.

