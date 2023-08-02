Over the past few months, a group of Napa residents living near the Silverado Resort and Spa have raised concerns about the Blue Note Jazz Festival coming to the venue this year, citing fire risk, noise, traffic issues and other related impacts associated with thousands of people pouring into the area over three days.

The festival proceeded as planned last weekend, ending July 30 without reports of any major problems, Napa County spokespeople said this past week.

There were plenty of noise complaints posted on the social media platform Nextdoor by area residents, though others posted that they enjoyed the music or weren’t bothered by it.

Festival host Dave Chappelle did break a 10 p.m. curfew for outdoor events on July 30 — as he did twice during last year’s inaugural festival, which was held at a St. Helena venue — but he wrapped up at about 10:05 p.m., according to the San Francisco Chronicle.

Even so, Ken Tesler, managing director of Blue Note Napa, said the festival went phenomenally well. The crowd loved it, he added, and everything was under control.

“Everything from our production to our crowd to our artists were very respectful to our area and our surroundings and there’s no excuse for anybody to complain about anything,” Tesler said. “That’s what happens when a professional organization comes in and does what it’s been doing for 20 years on a much larger scale.”

Tesler said Blue Note respects the 10 p.m. curfew, but he believes there should be some slight leeway given to artists as they finish up the night.

“If any organization abuses the situation, that’s not right,” he added. “There is a curfew. But just let them finish the song.”

He characterized the curfew violation as Chappelle and pianist Robert Glasper saying goodnight to attendees to close out the festival.

“I don’t think that’s unreasonable to let them do when everybody is having such a great time,” Tesler said.

Live music has changed Napa

Given how well things went this year, Tesler believes there’s “absolutely no reason” the Jazz Festival won’t happen again at Silverado next year.

As for this year, the Jazz Festival won’t be the last large music event playing at the Silverado venue and area residents have already expressed concerns about it becoming Napa County’s newest hot spot for large live music concerts.

Such was the case last week during a Napa County Zoning Administrator hearing to approve an event permit for the inaugural Sabor+Ritmo Festival — described on its website as “an unforgettable music festival that celebrates Latin culture and the magnificent Napa Valley region” — which will be coming to Silverado on Sept. 9.

Festival organizer Will Marcencia — owner-operator of Wine Down Media, which runs Napa’s Spanish-language radio station Mega Mix KVON — noted at the meeting that people want entertainment for the Spanish-language audience in Napa. Sabor+Ritmo is a result of that, he said.

County Supervising Planner Charlene Gallina said festival organizers requested a permit for a maximum of 10,000 people, with amplified music lasting from noon to 10 p.m. on the fairway of the south golf course.

Gallina noted that the festival is being held in partnership with the Fortinet Championship golf tournament, which will be taking place in the days following the festival — and another round of concerts connected to the golf event are planned for Sept. 15 and 16 in the same location.

Ben Mahoney, director of operations for the Sabor+Ritmo Festival, said at the meeting that organizers have tried to put the festival together in a way that will minimize community impact. He said he lives nearby, in the city of Napa’s Alta Heights neighborhood, so he understands how live music has changed Napa in the past five years or so.

“I think it’s imperative that everybody knows that we’re sensitive to it and we get it,” Mahoney said.

Still, community members expressed concerns — about fire, traffic, parking, noise and more — resembling what was previously expressed about the Jazz Festival.

Donna Aita said at the meeting her house faces the golf course, and the “debris” that results from concerts is eventually cleaned up. But, she added, the concerts also bring “used condoms and sexual activity, people walking into private property asking to come into our homes and use our bathrooms.”

“It is not something that is a simple, happy party adjacent to your backyard,” Aita said. “It is a debacle.”

Rich Tancredi said he had many of the concerns others had expressed, including about fire risk. But he said he specifically had concerns about the multiple days of amplified music that would be happening at Silverado, and noted there was already such music being playing often at the venue.