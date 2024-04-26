From North Korea to Napa Valley: How Culinary School grad survived horrors of homeland

Eun Joo Kim’s despair among the hardships of North Korea didn’t overshadow her graduation last week from CIA Greystone in St. Helena.|
PHIL BARBER
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

Eun Joo Kim is generally a very composed woman. But the tears flowed April 18, when her mother joined her for a ceremonial dinner to celebrate the graduating class of the Culinary Institute of America’s two-year associate degree program in St. Helena.

Weathering that cooking curriculum, one of the nation’s most rigorous, is an accomplishment in itself. But Kim had so much more to recollect.

The deprivations of her homeland, North Korea, where women might be arrested for wearing earrings or dying their hair. Her foiled escape, which resulted in a harrowing one-year jail stint at the age of 21. Her subsequent defection, and her preparations to commit suicide if caught again.

And her father and older sister, who remain in North Korea and likely have no idea their family member is in America, where she is a budding chef.

“I think I have a really strong (instinct to) survive, because of my situation,” Kim said, an epic understatement.

The campus of the culinary institute is more than a world away from North Korea. Housed in the historic, imposing Greystone Cellars building, it features manicured grounds and a white-tablecloth restaurant. Across the highway is a vineyard.

Eun Joo Kim — her American friends call her Audrey; in Korea, she noted, her name would be written as Kim Eun Joo, with surname first — grew up in Chongjin, a North Korean coastal city just over 50 miles from the Chinese border. Her family was relatively well off. Her mother ran an import-export business, cutting a hefty percentage to the regime of the supreme leader; her father was a plumber, employed by the government. They supported a web of relatives.

Life in Chongjin, even for a family approaching middle class, was crude. The Kims had electricity only because they lived next to a government building and bribed someone to run wiring to their home. That gave the family privileged status. Kim’s parents would buy bootleg movies — first VHS tapes, then DVDs, eventually on flash drives — and everyone would gather around the TV to watch.

The risk of being turned in by a jealous neighbor was so great, the Kims would cover all the windows and throw a blanket over themselves and the television. They watched at such low volume, no one would talk during the movie.

The penalty, had they been found out? “You would die,” Kim said.

Her family didn’t go hungry, but everyone in Chongjin lived hand-to-mouth. White rice was a luxury, milk a powder stirred into water. Pork was a delicacy reserved for the most auspicious celebrations.

“So if my town eats white rice, and then some soup, and then pork, that’s a happy birthday,” Kim said.

Sometime around 2005, her mother, Ruby Seo, decided she had no future in North Korea. Seo traveled into China on a business trip and didn’t come home. Eun Joo was 14 or 15 at the time. Her mom wanted her to finish high school, then join her.

Kim did just that, at age 17. She was filled with wonder at the luxuries of China — the fully lit streets, the music playing from shops, the hot water running from taps, toilets with seats.

Six months later, her mother was captured by Chinese police and extradited to North Korea, where she would spend five years in jail.

Kim, who didn’t speak Chinese, mostly hid during her first year in China, moving from one safe house to another. Finally she began to venture out, and by the time she was 21, she longed for a more open life. She targeted South Korea, the destination for most North Korean defectors. But she was apprehended, along with eight other migrants, at a Chinese provincial border crossing in 2013.

Like her mother, Kim was locked up in a North Korean jail. The guards beat her, sometimes for working the fields too slowly. (Kim grew up in a city; she wasn’t an experienced farmer.) The prisoners couldn’t look guards in the eye. They were instructed to stare at the ground instead.

“You cannot imagine it,” Kim said. “Animal. Just think of animal.”

Case in point: The prison farm couldn’t afford commercial fertilizer products. Instead they used human excrement, frozen in a field during the winter, then thawed into a disgusting mess in the spring rains. Kim and the other prisoners had to distribute the poop among crop plantings, using their bare hands.

Food rations were just enough to keep them alive. Kim’s weight fell below 80 pounds.

She was sentenced to three to five years in jail. But her mother, who had since been freed, once again pulled strings. She came to visit Eun Joo one day and communicated by writing messages on her hand: “Silence. … You will escape. … You must eat and get strong. … Don’t worry, Mom is taking care of you.”

Kim was released not long after, and soon a paid broker was smuggling her back to China. This time, Kim made plans to emigrate to the United States. If she were caught again, the most favorable outcome would be five to 10 years in prison. The worst would be a bullet.

The other option, as Kim put it, would be “forever jail.”

She carried rodent poison on her second defection. If arrested, she would poison herself rather than being shot by a North Korean soldier.

The experience still clings to Kim and Seo, who traveled separately.

“In dreams, we’re always (being) chased by police,” Kim said.

As she left China, her hands were shaking. But this time it worked. Kim spent eight months at the South Korean embassy in Laos, then hopped to South Korea and on to Los Angeles International Airport, where an exciting and perplexing life awaited her.

Kim knew three words of English when she landed: “spoon,” “apple” and “banana.”

The American government granted her refugee status and provided a green card. (After five years, she was able to apply for citizenship here.) That made Kim a rarity.

Only around 200 North Korean refugees have been admitted to the U.S. over the past two decades, according to Robert R. King, former special envoy for North Korean human rights at the U.S. State Department, in a testimonial he wrote last year for the Center for Strategic and International Studies. Most estimates cite a similar number of undocumented North Korean defectors here.

During eight years in the U.S., Kim has never met another North Korean.

She lived in Phelan, a small community of dirt streets and Joshua trees near Victorville in San Bernardino County, for four years. Kim attended a Korean church, took classes in English as a second language and eventually met Jacob Stuart, a software engineer, who is now her husband and employed by YouTube.

The kitchen was another foreign land. Kim’s mother hadn’t cooked much at home. And cuisine wasn’t particularly elevated in North Korea, where people were more worried about survival than delectability.

“Here, people eating (are) enjoyable, and really happy,” she said. “But in North Korea, people are never like, ‘Oh, this is umami.’ We never judge a food, like salty or sweet. We’re just eating.”

Tentatively, Kim began experimenting at the stove. Thanks to Stuart’s encouragement and instructional videos on the platform that now employs him, she realized it could be a way to make people happy.

So, Kim enrolled at cooking school. She and Stuart had moved to the Bay Area by then, and the only campus anywhere close was the Culinary Institute of America. She had no idea of its renown.

During first-day orientation, a faculty chef quickly moved everyone through each of the stations in the teaching kitchen, pointing out a dizzying array of equipment and pantry items. The other students nodded in recognition. Kim was lost.

“My body is all goosebumps,” she recalled. “I cannot survive.”

She called Stuart in tears.

It wouldn’t be Kim’s last low moment at the CIA. But each time, she would manage to replace her worry with a personal mantra: “I can do it.”

Along with things like basic knife skills, Kim learned the elaborate lexicon of the kitchen. She spent a lot of time googling phrases like “English muffins” and looking up YouTube videos such as “how to make hollandaise sauce.”

“I have to work like 10 times more than other people, I feel like,” Kim reflected.

She would wake up at 4:30 a.m. in Vallejo five days a week, drive to St. Helena, return home at 8 p.m. and study until midnight or 1 a.m. Then do it all over again. And she got really good.

“Audrey was one of the more prolific students in the classroom,” said Jeff Kouba, a culinary arts instructor at the CIA’s Greystone campus. “It was very clear from the beginning that this is an individual who already has an idea of what they want to be cooking.”

Kouba mentioned the Korean-style fishcakes Kim cooked up as a special for Gatehouse, the CIA restaurant. They were gorgeous rounds, colored in wedges of green (spinach), yellow (carrot) and red (beet). The fishcakes were so good, they became a first course on the menu.

“She asked to do other special projects often, and on top of that was also often feeding her colleagues with something she had just whipped up,” Kouba said. “I am looking forward to seeing what the future holds for Audrey.”

Kim now dreams of someday opening her own modestly sized brunch restaurant. She has thought it all out. She wants to own a restaurant, but she’s also determined to devote time to her husband, and to the children she hopes to raise. She can’t sacrifice them to the dinner shift.

“I came to USA because of happy family, happy life,” Kim said.

It feels safe to say the best is ahead for her.

You can reach Phil Barber at 707-521-5263 or phil.barber@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @Skinny_Post.

