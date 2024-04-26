Eun Joo Kim is generally a very composed woman. But the tears flowed April 18, when her mother joined her for a ceremonial dinner to celebrate the graduating class of the Culinary Institute of America’s two-year associate degree program in St. Helena.

Weathering that cooking curriculum, one of the nation’s most rigorous, is an accomplishment in itself. But Kim had so much more to recollect.

The deprivations of her homeland, North Korea, where women might be arrested for wearing earrings or dying their hair. Her foiled escape, which resulted in a harrowing one-year jail stint at the age of 21. Her subsequent defection, and her preparations to commit suicide if caught again.

And her father and older sister, who remain in North Korea and likely have no idea their family member is in America, where she is a budding chef.

“I think I have a really strong (instinct to) survive, because of my situation,” Kim said, an epic understatement.

The campus of the culinary institute is more than a world away from North Korea. Housed in the historic, imposing Greystone Cellars building, it features manicured grounds and a white-tablecloth restaurant. Across the highway is a vineyard.

Eun Joo Kim — her American friends call her Audrey; in Korea, she noted, her name would be written as Kim Eun Joo, with surname first — grew up in Chongjin, a North Korean coastal city just over 50 miles from the Chinese border. Her family was relatively well off. Her mother ran an import-export business, cutting a hefty percentage to the regime of the supreme leader; her father was a plumber, employed by the government. They supported a web of relatives.

Life in Chongjin, even for a family approaching middle class, was crude. The Kims had electricity only because they lived next to a government building and bribed someone to run wiring to their home. That gave the family privileged status. Kim’s parents would buy bootleg movies — first VHS tapes, then DVDs, eventually on flash drives — and everyone would gather around the TV to watch.

The risk of being turned in by a jealous neighbor was so great, the Kims would cover all the windows and throw a blanket over themselves and the television. They watched at such low volume, no one would talk during the movie.

The penalty, had they been found out? “You would die,” Kim said.

Her family didn’t go hungry, but everyone in Chongjin lived hand-to-mouth. White rice was a luxury, milk a powder stirred into water. Pork was a delicacy reserved for the most auspicious celebrations.

“So if my town eats white rice, and then some soup, and then pork, that’s a happy birthday,” Kim said.

Sometime around 2005, her mother, Ruby Seo, decided she had no future in North Korea. Seo traveled into China on a business trip and didn’t come home. Eun Joo was 14 or 15 at the time. Her mom wanted her to finish high school, then join her.

Kim did just that, at age 17. She was filled with wonder at the luxuries of China — the fully lit streets, the music playing from shops, the hot water running from taps, toilets with seats.

Six months later, her mother was captured by Chinese police and extradited to North Korea, where she would spend five years in jail.

Kim, who didn’t speak Chinese, mostly hid during her first year in China, moving from one safe house to another. Finally she began to venture out, and by the time she was 21, she longed for a more open life. She targeted South Korea, the destination for most North Korean defectors. But she was apprehended, along with eight other migrants, at a Chinese provincial border crossing in 2013.

Like her mother, Kim was locked up in a North Korean jail. The guards beat her, sometimes for working the fields too slowly. (Kim grew up in a city; she wasn’t an experienced farmer.) The prisoners couldn’t look guards in the eye. They were instructed to stare at the ground instead.

“You cannot imagine it,” Kim said. “Animal. Just think of animal.”

Case in point: The prison farm couldn’t afford commercial fertilizer products. Instead they used human excrement, frozen in a field during the winter, then thawed into a disgusting mess in the spring rains. Kim and the other prisoners had to distribute the poop among crop plantings, using their bare hands.

Food rations were just enough to keep them alive. Kim’s weight fell below 80 pounds.

She was sentenced to three to five years in jail. But her mother, who had since been freed, once again pulled strings. She came to visit Eun Joo one day and communicated by writing messages on her hand: “Silence. … You will escape. … You must eat and get strong. … Don’t worry, Mom is taking care of you.”