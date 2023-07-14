Older, less affordable: Economist details 5 trends happening in Napa County

The Press Democrat recently connected with North Bay economist Robert Eyler to discuss the top five economic trends in Napa County. Eyler is the interim associate vice president, government and regional relations, and professor of economics at Sonoma State University in Rohnert Park.

The following is a summary of Eyler’s comments, highlighting his most significant points and edited for clarity.

Evolution of the wine industry

One of the big ones is the continued evolution of thoughts around the wine industry and its ability to expand or not: water resources, electricity, land use. It’s the whole matrix around what the wine industry sees as its sort of agricultural future.

At the end of the day, wine is still the anchor for Napa County. If the wine industry were to leave, Napa County would probably lose 75% of that business overnight.

Supply chain around the wine industry

How much capacity does Napa have to support and retain existing wine businesses and attract new ones? Will there be continued inbound migration of wine businesses, or will they go to places like Solano County, Sonoma County and beyond?

The tourism industry

Related to wine, but Napa tourism and its assets should be seen separately. Will people continue to come to Napa in the way that they have historically? Will there be enough labor to support that industry in the medium term?

In terms of importing labor and the use of labor across the board, Napa is trending in a direction where it’s going to be older and less affordable, potentially pushing away people between the ages of 18 and 30 who can’t afford homes, including families with kids in school.

Infrastructure

Think about roadways, their utilization and the costs to local industries in Napa when traffic is not easily flowing.

So, for example, are there alternative transportation options that will come to Napa to provide a little bit more breadth in terms of how to get people to Napa? Because you don’t want to lose that revenue.

But you also don’t want people to avoid coming to Napa because the drive, even from San Francisco, has just become so heinous that they just don’t want to do it, or they’ll do it fewer times during the year.

Where Napa sees itself five or 10 years from now

There’s a lot of debate going on in Napa about whether it needs to economically diversify or not, and in what direction should it think about diversification.

And housing is going to be a political topic in Napa for as far as the eye can see. There’s not an amazing solution to that problem. Even if you build 1,000 apartments, developers are going to be very concerned about building too many affordable rentals for a market that may not come.

So 10 years from now, we’ll still be talking about housing in Napa. But I think at some point, there will be political pressure to at least try to put a dent in the problem. And it may come from the major employers in Napa because they are hearing from their HR and talent management offices that it’s getting more difficult to hire because the commuting is getting in larger and larger concentric circles around Napa.