The feared negative impacts from a 24/7 card room opening in Napa haven’t come to fruition, leading the city to reevaluate conducting an annual review of the business.

Despite initial beliefs, Ace & Vine has not generated more calls for police compared with other late-night entertainment businesses in Napa, according to city staff. It was once thought it would lead to increased DUIs, traffic crashes and excessive noise.

On Sept. 19, the Napa City Council heard its second annual review of the business, and all council members indicated support for ending the review. An official vote will likely be held at a future council meeting.

Ace & Vine, located at 505 Lincoln Ave., has been open for 24/7 business for about two years. It was initially approved by the City Council in June 2020 with reduced hours.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.2794338&lat=38.3091722&z=16">Click here to view this embed</a>.

The council voted in August 2021 to allow the business to operate around the clock if it agreed to an annual review by the city to see if it attracted an inordinate number of police calls.

Senior planner Michael Allen told council members there was sufficient reason to believe the review process should end.

“City staff doesn’t feel that there’s been anything unusual or unduly dangerous with this project, that it seems to be operating consistent with other business,” Allen said. “... The police feels that this business is not any more onerous than any of the other businesses that we have in our downtown operating similar.”

Calls for police service at the business have decreased over time. There were 62 calls in 2021, 48 in 2022 and 34 in 2023, according to the police department. Most of the calls were related to a “disturbance of the peace.”

Mike LeBlanc, owner of Ace & Vine, told the council there were challenges in opening the business — namely opening in a tent outside the building during the pandemic — but it’s going well.

“The card room is continuing to grow and get busier, and I’m hoping the restaurant will follow suit,” LeBlanc said.

Council member Beth Painter said she considered Ace & Vine a unique business in Napa and felt an annual review was necessary. Given the impact, however, Painter said she supported removing the review.

Any remaining noise from the business will likely be mitigated within the next few years by a flood wall, she said, given the next phase of Napa’s flood control project is set to start in the area.

Council member Mary Luros, who initially opposed allowing the business to operate 24/7, also said an annual review may not be needed.

Though she said she does still occasionally hear from residents about the impacts of the business, given that it’s located in her council district.

“I want to thank the business for minimizing those impacts, and I would just ask that you please continue to do so and be a good neighbor,” Luros said.

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.