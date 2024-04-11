Pawsitively adorable: Shelter pets steal spotlight at Napa County supervisors meetings

A 2-year-old black and white cat named Mama Bear was a guest this week at the Napa County Board of Supervisors meeting.

She was a stray found on Jefferson Street within Napa city limits and taken to the Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center. Mama Bear was just about to become a mama.

Luis Ambriz, an animal care technician for the Napa County Animal Shelter and Adoption Center, held the cat during Tuesday’s meeting. She said all five of Mama Bear’s kittens have since been adopted — now the shelter is hoping someone will adopt her, too.

Despite Mama Bear’s squirmy nervousness in front of the supervisors — at one point she hid her face in Ambriz’s arms — she’s typically friendly and sweet, he said.

“She’s an excellent candidate to train new volunteers that come into the shelter,” Ambriz said.

Napa’s government meetings don’t typically involve cats. But supervisor meetings in recent months have begun with a bit of fluff. A featured “pet of the week” — or sometimes two — are paraded before the supervisors as shelter staff introduce the animals to the crowd.

The featured pets have so far included eight dogs, three cats and three rabbits.

The pet of the week program, which started in October, has been successful in bringing awareness of the shelter’s adoptable animals and has already led to adoptions.

“The visibility and public interest of the Board of Supervisors meetings combined with face-to-face interaction with the adoptable animals has helped to bring to the forefront the many animals available for adoption in the county,” Linda Weinreich, Napa County’s public information officer, said in an email.

Fees are waived for the featured pet or pets, typically ranging from $10 for small animals like guinea pigs, up to $195 for puppies, with the fees cut in half for people older than 65.

Almost all pets featured prior to Tuesday have been adopted — except for two dogs featured March 26, Weinreich said.

But that doesn’t mean the featured animals are always immediately in demand. Buster, a 1 1/2-year-old albino rabbit found as a stray in American Canyon, was adopted only after being the sole two-time Pet of the Week — he was featured Dec. 19 and March 12 alongside a dog named Buffy.

Katie Ribardiere, manager of the shelter, said at the March meeting she brought Buster back because she couldn’t figure out why he hadn’t been adopted.

“He’s been at the shelter for over 200 days, he is an absolute sweetheart, he’s social, litterbox trained, he would make the perfect companion to any family, and so that’s why I wanted to bring him back here to hopefully get him in his forever home,” Ribardiere said.

Of course, the featured pets represent a small fraction of the shelter’s adoptable pets — Mama Bear was one of 35 pets available for adoption on the animal shelter’s website as of Wednesday. The shelter takes in an average of around 2,300 animals a year.

Handling all of those animals is an intensive effort involving staff, volunteers and many community partners, according to Weinreich. And the shelter does much more than adoptions, such as fostering, microchipping, providing refund vouchers for spay and neuter services and renting out cat traps.

Weinreich said the shelter’s animal population generally spikes during the warmer months, and there isn’t capacity at the shelter — located at 942 Hartle Court — for all the animals that require care.

The shelter maintains 60 dog kennels, 84 cat cages and several small animal cages. That means it needs to rely upon a volunteer foster program for capacity.

That’s a concern now, with the shelter seeing a rise in kittens. Indeed, Ambriz said Tuesday the shelter was looking for volunteers who could foster kittens.

But with pets always trickling into the shelter, adoption remains a core focus.

Beyond the “pet of the week” program, the shelter regularly takes part in community events, holds discounted or free adoptions, and promotes their pets on social media.

A few recent postings prior to Easter featured photos of adoptable dogs wearing rabbit ears, described as “a new breed of rabbits that are bigger, stronger and more beautiful than ever before!”

You can reach Staff Writer Edward Booth at 707-521-5281 or edward.booth@pressdemocrat.com.