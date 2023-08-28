People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Napa
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Napa using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Napa from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.
#10. Dallas, TX
- View share: 1.40%
- Views to own market: 45.70%
- Views to other markets within own state: 22.80%
- Views to markets within other states: 31.50%
#9. Phoenix, AZ
- View share: 1.50%
- Views to own market: 29.20%
- Views to other markets within own state: 11.20%
- Views to markets within other states: 59.60%
#8. Chicago, IL
- View share: 1.90%
- Views to own market: 22.40%
- Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%
- Views to markets within other states: 72.20%
#7. New York, NY
- View share: 2.30%
- Views to own market: 20.70%
- Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%
- Views to markets within other states: 73.50%
#6. Sacramento, CA
- View share: 4.00%
- Views to own market: 22.60%
- Views to other markets within own state: 44.70%
- Views to markets within other states: 32.60%
#5. Sacramento, CA
- View share: 4.50%
- Views to own market: 43.20%
- Views to other markets within own state: 27.20%
- Views to markets within other states: 29.60%
#4. Sacramento, CA
- View share: 4.70%
- Views to own market: 34.80%
- Views to other markets within own state: 36.40%
- Views to markets within other states: 28.90%
#3. San Jose, CA
- View share: 11.50%
- Views to own market: 9.20%
- Views to other markets within own state: 51.60%
- Views to markets within other states: 39.20%
#2. Sacramento, CA
- View share: 20.80%
- Views to own market: 20.60%
- Views to other markets within own state: 23.70%
- Views to markets within other states: 55.70%
#1. Los Angeles, CA
- View share: 21.00%
- Views to own market: 26.10%
- Views to other markets within own state: 34.50%
- Views to markets within other states: 39.40%
