People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Napa

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Napa using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Napa from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q2 2023.

#10. Dallas, TX

Canva

- View share: 1.40%

- Views to own market: 45.70%

- Views to other markets within own state: 22.80%

- Views to markets within other states: 31.50%



#9. Phoenix, AZ

Nate Hovee // Shutterstock

- View share: 1.50%

- Views to own market: 29.20%

- Views to other markets within own state: 11.20%

- Views to markets within other states: 59.60%



#8. Chicago, IL

marchello74 // Shutterstock

- View share: 1.90%

- Views to own market: 22.40%

- Views to other markets within own state: 5.40%

- Views to markets within other states: 72.20%



#7. New York, NY

Thiago Leite // Shutterstock

- View share: 2.30%

- Views to own market: 20.70%

- Views to other markets within own state: 5.90%

- Views to markets within other states: 73.50%



#6. Sacramento, CA

Canva

- View share: 4.00%

- Views to own market: 22.60%

- Views to other markets within own state: 44.70%

- Views to markets within other states: 32.60%



#5. Sacramento, CA

Canva

- View share: 4.50%

- Views to own market: 43.20%

- Views to other markets within own state: 27.20%

- Views to markets within other states: 29.60%



#4. Sacramento, CA

Canva

- View share: 4.70%

- Views to own market: 34.80%

- Views to other markets within own state: 36.40%

- Views to markets within other states: 28.90%



#3. San Jose, CA

Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock

- View share: 11.50%

- Views to own market: 9.20%

- Views to other markets within own state: 51.60%

- Views to markets within other states: 39.20%



#2. Sacramento, CA

Canva

- View share: 20.80%

- Views to own market: 20.60%

- Views to other markets within own state: 23.70%

- Views to markets within other states: 55.70%



#1. Los Angeles, CA

Strike First // Shutterstock

- View share: 21.00%

- Views to own market: 26.10%

- Views to other markets within own state: 34.50%

- Views to markets within other states: 39.40%

