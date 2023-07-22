Photos: Carrie Underwood headlines Festival Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala

The 16-day festival’s Arts for All Gala, held July 16 at Nickel & Nickel Winery in Oakville, raised a record $4.2 million for youth programs and arts scholarships, organizers said.|
CHARLES SWANSON
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 22, 2023
Grammy-winning country music superstar Carrie Underwood performed July 16 in Napa Valley as part of a fundraising gala benefiting local youth and up-and-coming artists.

Underwood headlined Festival Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala at Nickel & Nickel Winery in Oakville, which raised a record $4.2 million that will go towards youth programs and arts and music scholaships, organizers said.

American Canyon High School students also performed from the musical, “Newsies.”

