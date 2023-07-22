Grammy-winning country music superstar Carrie Underwood performed July 16 in Napa Valley as part of a fundraising gala benefiting local youth and up-and-coming artists.

Underwood headlined Festival Napa Valley’s Arts for All Gala at Nickel & Nickel Winery in Oakville, which raised a record $4.2 million that will go towards youth programs and arts and music scholaships, organizers said.

American Canyon High School students also performed from the musical, “Newsies.”

Click the though the gallery above to see highlights from the gala.

