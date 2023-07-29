Police: Calistoga car fire involved DUI, suspect arrested

COLIN ATAGI
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
July 28, 2023, 5:29PM
Updated 42 minutes ago

A car caught fire in a Calistoga crash involving a driver suspected of being under the influence of drugs or alcohol early Thursday, police said.

The crash was reported just after 12:30 a.m. near Foothill Boulevard and Kortum Canyon Road, according to the Calistoga Police Department.

Officers discovered a car engulfed in flames with the driver nearby.

Calistoga firefighters put out the fire before it spread to vegetation or buildings.

The driver was not injured and arrested on suspicion of DUI, according to the Police Department. The driver’s name wasn’t released.

