Prep baseball rankings: Top 3 matchup set for this week between Cardinal Newman, Ukiah

After a competitive week between local teams, the top five remain the same in The Press Democrat’s prep baseball rankings.

Top-ranked Cardinal Newman returned to form after a disappointing Boras finale with a clean sweep of Analy to open North Bay League-Oak play.

A crucial and exciting interdivision series against No. 3 Ukiah is set for this week that could play a big hand in deciding both the league race and playoff seeding. The Cardinals are currently ranked No. 1 and the Wildcats No. 3 in the North Coast Section’s Division 2 in the MaxPreps rankings.

1. Cardinal Newman (10-4)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 2-0, swept Analy 20-3 and 5-0

This week: at No. 3 Ukiah (9-3), Wednesday*; vs. No. 3 Ukiah at Oracle Park, Saturday*

2. Casa Grande (9-4)

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 2-1, split with American Canyon, won 6-4 and lost 9-7. Beat Clayton Valley Charter 4-1

This week: at Sonoma Valley (7-6), Tuesday*; vs. Sonoma Valley, Thursday*

3. Ukiah (9-3)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 1-1, split with No. 4 Maria Carrillo, won 8-1 and lost 12-8

This week: vs. No. 1 Cardinal Newman (10-4), Wednesday*; vs. Cardinal Newman at Oracle Park, Saturday*

4. Maria Carrillo (8-4)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 1-1, split with No. 3 Ukiah, lost 8-1 and won 12-8, beat Montgomery 6-5

This week: vs. Rancho Cotate (5-8), Wednesday*; at Rancho Cotate, Friday*; vs. Tamalpais (10-6-1), Saturday

5. Petaluma (9-5)

Last ranking: 5

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Napa 11-0

This week: at Marin Catholic (9-8), Tuesday; at Redwood (13-1), Thursday; at Napa (6-8), Friday*

6. Vintage (8-7)

Last ranking: 7

Since last ranking: 1-1, lost to Acalanes 7-1, beat Sonoma Valley 7-1

This week: at No. 7 Justin-Siena (9-3), Tuesday*; vs. No. 7 Justin-Siena, Thursday*; at Redwood (13-1), Saturday

7. Justin-Siena (10-3)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Terra Linda 11-1

This week: vs. No. 6 Vintage (8-7), Tuesday*; at No. 6 Vintage, Thursday*

On the bubble (alphabetical order): American Canyon (7-8), Credo (6-1), Montgomery (7-6-1), Rancho Cotate (5-8), Sonoma Valley (7-6) Technology (7-1), Windsor (4-5-1)

The Wildcats had won six games in a row before dropping their series finale against No. 4 Maria Carrillo last week. While the Pumas have a 2-1 record against the Wildcats this season, Ukiah has the best win between the two: a 5-3 win over No. 2 Casa Grande.

The Gauchos had a disappointing loss to American Canyon last week but have been decimated by injuries this season. They’re slowly starting to get players back, but it's a credit to their talent and depth that they haven’t slipped further over this stretch. They bounced back from their loss to the Wolves with a very quality nonleague win over Division 1 team Clayton Valley Charter.

Maria Carrillo showed grit in salvaging their series split with Ukiah. They erupted for 10 runs over two innings late to pull away for the win in the finale. The Pumas have won five of their last seven games heading into their second league series of the season against Rancho Cotate this week.

It was a quiet week for No. 5 Petaluma and No. 7 Justin-Siena, both big winners in their only games, but Vintage continues to climb. While they lost to NCS power Acalanes in the championship game of a tournament early last week, they’ve won six of their last seven and have played the toughest schedule of any ranked teams outside of No. 1 Cardinal Newman.

The Crushers’ series against No. 7 Justin-Siena this week will be a can’t-miss showdown.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.