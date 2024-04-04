Prep roundup: American Canyon boys rally for volleyball win; Analy triumphs in golf, swimming

Boys volleyball

American Canyon 3, Analy 2

In one of the most exciting boys volleyball matches of the season, the Wolves came back from a set down Tuesday night to win it in five sets, 17-25, 25-10, 25-22, 21-25 and 15-12.

For the visiting Tigers, Magnus Niedamier led the way with 17 kills and 23 digs. Alakai Cole was all over the court with 26 digs and nine kills, while Newen Tapia and Jose Zapian Gomez combined for five aces. Timer Wohl had 17 assists and seven kills.

Boys golf

Analy 219, Santa Rosa 299

Cambron Nevill shot a match-low 38 as the Tigers picked up a North Bay league Oak division victory over the Panthers at Santa Rosa Country Club.

Devon Pennington shot 42 for Analy, while Wade Lewis was right behind him with a mark of 43. Darren Bauman shot 47 to round out the Tigers’ top scorers.

Santa Rosa was led by Patric Seau, who shot 47. He was followed by Cooper Kelsey’s 55, Luke Roberd’s 61 and Angel Lopez’s 67.

Rancho Cotate 239, Piner 326

Over at Bodega Harbour, it was the Cougars who picked up the win, with two players shooting in the 40s.

Logan Christian earned medalist honors with 44, while Austin Fettkether placed second with a 46. Nate Soiland shot 47, while both Connor Callejas and Liam Griffith rounded it out with 51.

The Prospectors were led by Richard Marquez, who had a team-low mark of 59. JM Vasquez shot a 64, while Alan Cortez shot 67. Humberto Figueroa and Rafael Topete both finished with 68.

Boys’ tennis

Healdsburg 6, Santa Rosa 1

Singles:

No. 1 singles: Kyle (SR) def. Austin Boaz (H) 6-4, 2-6, 10-4

No. 2 singles: Eamonn Scott (H) def. Khiem (SR) 6-4, 6-4

No. 3 singles: Lincoln Rueter (H) def. Necalli (SR) 6-2,6-2

No. 4 singles: Cooper Conrad (H) won via forfeit.

Doubles:

No. 1 doubles: Niles Cobb/Brandon Hausman (H) def. Tiago/Costa (SR) 6-1, 6-1

No. 2 doubles: Andrew Ambrosi/Declan Whitlock (H) win via forfeit.

No. 3 doubles: Henry Herrod/Talan Duffy (H) win via forfeit.

Ukiah 6, Rancho Cotate 1

Singles:

No. 1 singles: Jackson Brown (U) def. James Phan (RC) 4-6 6-2 1-0(10-8)

No. 2 singles: Keller Brown (U) def. Noah Gutierrez (RC) 6-0 6-0

No. 3 singles: Dean Deng (U) def. Ernesto Donis (RC) 6-3, def.

No. 1 doubles: Cash Dolan/ Joseph Langton (U) def. Logan Petri / Gio Calleja (RC) 6-3, 6-4

No. 2 doubles: Damien Viralas / Diego Sorriano (R) def. Bode Grower / Autin Ross (RC) 6-2, 6-2

Rancho forfeits No. 4 singles and No. 3 doubles.

Swimming

Rancho Cotate at Analy

Boys: Analy 77, Rancho 41

200 medley relay: 2:10.01 (A)

200 free: Travis Black 1:56.09 (A)

200 individual medley: Luciano Tantarelli 2:22.49 (A)

50 free: Alessandro Salcido 26.56 (A)

100 fly: Ty Kimbro 55.93 (A),

100 free: Luciano Tantarelli 56.88 (A)

200 freestyle relay: 2:04.02 (RC)

100 back: Travis Black 58.57 (A)

100 breast: Alessandro Salcido 1:19.37 (A)

400 freestyle relay: 3:52.32 (A)

Girls: Analy 108, Rancho 51

200 medley relay: 2:17.49 (A)

200 free: Ella Worthington 2:21.46 (A)

200 individual medley: Taylor Whetstone 2:32.81 (RC)

50 free: Mae Cornwall 33.98 (A)

100 fly: Lily Johnson 1:23.24 (A)

100 free: Taylor Whetstone 1:01.22 (A)

500 free: Lily Johnson 6:17.36 (A)

200 freestyle relay: 2:05.80 (A)

100 back: Ella Worthington 1:10.83 (A)

100 breast: Iris Seligson 1:28.76 (A)

400 freestyle relay: 4:52.84 (RC)

