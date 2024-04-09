Prep softball rankings: 2 teams share No. 1 spot

Last week did not make the The Press Democrat’s softball rankings any easier.

The No. 1 team lost, again, but then bounced back with exceptional wins — while the team that beat the No. 1 team had a tie against a high-caliber team later in the week. Not to mention a winless and unranked team beat two ranked teams.

So, here goes nothing.

T1. Vintage (7-2-1)

Last ranking: 4

Since last ranking: 2-0-1, beat No. 1 Casa Grande 4-3, beat Christian-El Cajon 5-4, tied Dublin 2-2

This week: vs. No. 3 American Canyon (10-2), Tuesday*; at No. 5 Petaluma (8-4), Wednesday*; at Justin-Siena (2-7), Friday*

T1. Casa Grande (9-2)

Last ranking: 1

Since last ranking: 2-1, lost to then-No. 4 Vintage 4-3, beat San Ramon Valley 4-1 and 8-0

This week: vs. Napa (6-7), Wednesday*; at Sonoma Valley (6-6), Friday*

3. American Canyon (10-2)

Last ranking: 2

Since last ranking: 1-0, beat Justin-Siena 20-0

This week: at T-No. 1 Vintage (7-2-1), Tuesday*; vs. Napa (6-7), Friday*

4. Cardinal Newman (10-3)

Last ranking: 3

Since last ranking: 2-1, beat Rancho Cotate 4-3 and Clayton Valley Charter 7-3, lost to Montgomery 5-3

This week: vs. Windsor (4-4), Tuesday*; vs. Marin Catholic (4-2-1), Wednesday; vs. Montgomery (3-3-1), Thursday*

5. Petaluma (8-4)

Last ranking: 6

Since last ranking: 5-1, beat Napa 8-4, Sonoma Valley 9-2, Justin-Siena 9-2, Clayton Valley Charter 6-2 and Rancho Cotate 2-1. Lost to Montgomery 6-5

This week: vs. T-No. 1 Vintage (7-2-1), Wednesday*; vs. Rancho Cotate (4-5), Friday

6. Maria Carrillo (5-3-1)

Last ranking: Not ranked

Since last ranking: 1-1-1, beat Montgomery 14-2, tied Carlmont 1-1, lost to Willow Glen 9-0

This week: vs. Analy (9-2), Tuesday; at Windsor (4-4), Thursday*

7. St. Helena (8-3)

Last ranking: 5

Since last ranking: Didn’t play

This week: vs. Upper Lake (2-4), Tuesday*; at Lower Lake (7-2), Thursday*; at Cloverdale (6-1), Friday*

Dropped out: No. 7 Analy (9-3)

On the bubble (alphabetical order): Analy (9-3), Cloverdale (6-1), Montgomery (3-3-1), Napa (6-7), Sonoma Valley (6-6), St. Vincent (6-2)

*=league game

The Vintage-Casa Grande tie at the top might be controversial after Casa lost to the then-No. 4 Crushers, but the Gauchos still have the better resume. Their two losses are by one run each to both the Crushers and No. 3 American Canyon. Plus, they have very quality wins over Cardinal Newman, Willow Glen, Petaluma and a doubleheader sweep against San Ramon Valley over the weekend.

That’s not to discredit Vintage’s resume. The Crushers own quality wins over Redwood, St. Helena and now Casa Grande and Christian-El Cajon, a San Diego Section power, while their only losses are by one run to North Coast Section Division 1 power California-Berkeley and a top-20 Sac Joaquin Section team in Pioneer-Woodland. Plus Dublin, the team they tied 2-2 on Saturday, is in the top 10 in the NCS.

Both teams deserve to be at No. 1, so that’s where they’ll be this week.

American Canyon can show it belongs in that conversation as well if the Wolves take down Vintage on Tuesday night. The Wolves haven’t played as difficult of a schedule as the Gauchos or Crushers but do have wins over Casa Grande and Maria Carrillo.

Cardinal Newman drops a spot due to its loss to unranked Montgomery and Vintage’s rise. Montgomery also took down Petaluma in Rancho Cotate’s tournament Saturday.

Despite the loss, the Trojans won five games last week and rise a spot in the rankings for their success. The Vine Valley Athletic League is looking like a legitimate four-team race right now.

With St. Helena idle and Maria Carrillo playing well, the Pumas hop into the rankings this week. On the year they own wins over St. Helena, Petaluma and Montgomery.

You can reach Staff Writer Gus Morris at 707-304-9372 or gus.morris@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @JustGusPD.