Prep track and field: Top performances in Napa, Sonoma counties this spring

Boys:

100m, 11.18 (-0.8), Evan Foley, 10, Analy

200m, 23.16 (-0.7), Evan Foley, 10, Analy

400m, 50.60, Owen Foley, 12, Analy

800m, 1:57.73, Cameron Jones, 9, Maria Carrillo

1,600m, 4:24.55, Jack Wilson, 11, Maria Carrillo

3,200m, 9:52.19, Kaeden Anderson, 11, Healdsburg

110 high hurdles, 15.20 (+0.2), Xander Newman, 12, Montgomery

300 intermediate hurdles, 39.72, Owen Foley, 12, Analy

4x100 relay, 44.44, American Canyon (Paras, Burse, Castillo, Choice)

4x400 relay, 3:24.92, Analy ( Arendt, Gaylord, E. Foley, O. Foley)

High jump, 6-00.00, Caden DeVries, 12, Montgomery; Patrick Logue, 12, Windsor

Pole vault, 13-00.00, Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, 12, Petaluma

Shot put, 54-05.00, Jake Joerger, 12, Cardinal Newman

Discus, 176-07, Santiago Adan, 12, Cardinal Newman

Long jump, 21-02.00, Josiah Orozco, 12, Napa

Triple jump, 44-10.00, Nehemiah Holiday, 12, Maria Carrillo

Girls:

100m, 12.89 (+0.4), Mia Hernandez, 12, St Helena

200m, 26.21 (-0.1), Emma Moore, 11, Maria Carrillo

400m, 57.61, Sadie Sanders, 11, Montgomery

800m, 2:18.53, Ashlin Mallon, 9, Maria Carrillo

1,600m, 4:59.03*, Amrie Lacefield, 11, Montgomery

3,200m, 10:39.86, Seelah Kittelstrom, 11, Montgomery

100 high hurdles, 16.21 (+1.7), Abigail Busch, 12, Casa Grande

300 intermediate hurdles, 48.64+, Abigail Busch, 12, Casa Grande

4x100 relay, 50.42, Maria Carrillo (Morley, Woicicki, S Moore, E Moore)

4x400 relay, 4:14.88, Maria Carrillo (Malm, Carra, Morley, E. Moore)

High jump, 5-05.00, Allison Tito, 12, Maria Carrillo

Pole vault, 10-01.00, Dacey-Faye Howe, 11, Santa Rosa

Shot put, 33-10.50, Amanda Hart, 12, Middletown

Discus, 102-00, Natalie Russell, 11, Vintage

Long jump, 17-00.00, Carlyana Kwong, 12, Maria Carrillo

Triple jump, 32-11.00, Carlyana Kwong, 12, Maria Carrillo

Sources: Athletic.net and RedwoodEmpireRunning.com

NCS season start date: Feb. 5, 2024

100m, 200m, 110H/100H and 4x100 must be fully automated timing

100m, 200m, 110H/100H must also be wind legal

+ Hand timed marks include +0.24-second conversion

*Converted from 1 mile to 1,600 meters