Prep track and field: Top performances in Sonoma, Napa counties this spring
Boys:
100m, 11.34 (+0.5), Kit Parker, 11, Vintage
200m, 23.30 (-0.3), Evan Foley, 10, Analy
400m, 50.60, Owen Foley, 12, Analy
800m, 1:57.73, Cameron Jones, 9, Maria Carrillo
1,600m, 4:24.55, Jack Wilson, 11, Maria Carrillo
3,200m, 9:52.19, Kaeden Anderson, 11, Healdsburg
110 high hurdles, 15.20 (+0.2), Xander Newman, 12, Montgomery
300 intermediate hurdles, 40.64, Xander Newman, 12, Montgomery
4x100 relay, 44.65, Santa Rosa (Kovacevich, Patrick, Sacher, Hansen)
4x400 relay, 3:24.92, Analy ( Arendt, Gaylord, E. Foley, O. Foley)
High jump, 6-00.00,- Caden DeVries, 12, Montgomery; Patrick Logue, 12, Windsor
Pole vault, 13-00.00, Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, 12, Petaluma
Shot put, 54-05.00, Jake Joerger, 12, Cardinal Newman
Discus, 170-10, Santiago Adan, 12, Cardinal Newman
Long jump, 21-02.00, Josiah Orozco, 12, Napa
Triple jump, 44-03.25, Nehemiah Holiday, 12, Maria Carrillo
Girls:
100m, 12.89 (+0.4), Mia Hernandez, 12, St. Helena
200m, 26.37 (+1.0), Sadie Sanders, 11, Montgomery
400m, 59.75, Sadie Sanders, 11, Montgomery
800m, 2:18.53, Ashlin Mallon, 9, Maria Carrillo
1,600m, 5:00.79, Amrie Lacefield, 11, Montgomery
3,200m, 10:43.47, Seelah Kittelstrom, 11, Montgomery
100 high hurdles, 16.21 (+1.7), Abigail Busch, 12, Casa Grande
300IH, 48.97, Ariana Rogina, 11, Montgomery
4x100 relay, 50.63, Maria Carrillo (Morley, Malm, S Moore, E Moore)
4x400 relay, 4:14.88, Maria Carrillo (Malm, Carra, Morley, E. Moore)
High jump, 5-05.00, Allison Tito, 12, Maria Carrillo
Pole vault, 10-00.00, Dacey-Faye Howe, 11, Santa Rosa
Shot put, 33-10.50, Amanda Hart, 12, Middletown
Discus, 102-00, Natalie Russell, 11, Vintage
Long jump, 16-05.25, Allison Tito, 12, Maria Carrillo
Triple jump, 32-11.00, Carlyana Kwong, 12, Maria Carrillo
Sources: Athletic.net and RedwoodEmpireRunning.com
NCS season start date: Feb. 5, 2024
*100m, 200m, 110H/100H and 4x100 must be fully automated timing
**100m, 200m, 110H/100H must also be wind legal
