Repairs to downtown Napa’s iconic First Presbyterian Church are expected to be finished by August, about six months after heavy winter storms ripped the roof off the historic structure and left its interior vulnerable to torrential rain.

“Half the roof was taken off, with the rest of the roof being questionable as to how solid it was,” said Charlie Shearer, a church elder and chairperson of its building and grounds committee.

Interior repairs on the building — which was added to the National Register of Historic Places in 1975 — quickly got underway after gale force winds destroyed the copper plates that formed its roof Feb. 4.

But the project to restore its roof started in earnest this week, led by Napa-based contractor Modern Method Roofing.

Shearer, who’s managing the project, said he expects the roof repairs to be finished this month, and all repairs on the building will be completed in mid-August.

Coincidentally, August marks the church building’s 150th year standing in Napa, at Third and Randolph streets. And August will also mark 10 years since the South Napa earthquake, which caused widespread damage to the church that led to two years of costly repairs and seismic upgrades.

“August is going to be a month of remembering God's fatefulness,” said the Rev. Genesis Auste, the church’s pastor.

As with the earthquake, the storm damage this year prompted church leadership to move worship services to the church’s gym while repairs move forward. That Sunday’s worship service was held over Zoom and services moved to the gym by the following week.

“We were out of Wi-Fi, so somebody turned on my phone, and we used the phone as a hotspot,” Auste said.

Mike Gibson, who was in charge of the earthquake repairs, said he thought the extent of the damage from the storm inside the church’s sanctuary is about 80% of what the church experienced with the earthquake.

Though, the earthquake didn’t cause the church’s roof to fail. But back then the church identified the need to seismically reinforce the building, which made the response seem more substantial.

“We put in an 18-inch thick perimeter wall of concrete to support the church,” Gibson said. “It was on brick before, unreinforced. So, we actually had almost the same amount of damage with the storm as we had with the earthquake, but the dollar value, the earthquake was more expensive because of the foundation work.”

The repairs this time around are being mostly funded through insurance. Gibson said the church didn’t have earthquake insurance when the ground rumbled in 2014. The entire earthquake project, he said, cost about $2 million — the church raised more than $1.6 million from the community — while repair costs for this year’s damage are expected to cost about half that.

Some storm repairs have already been completed. Damage inside the building’s sanctuary wasn’t initially known as church members quickly blanketed pews and covered the front entrance with tarps. The roof was sealed and waterproofed in February to prevent further damage, and the pews were relatively undamaged, according to Shearer.

But the church discovered water had damaged drywall on the south and north walls of the sanctuary. The drywall was removed in March and replaced in April.

This week, painting of the drywall started, as well as work to repair stained glass windows also damaged in the storm. That work, performed by Shawn Risko and his Napa company Riskul Art Glass, will mostly be done in place, Gibson said, except three on the north wall that will be removed and rebuilt.

The stained glass in the windows is largely original, according to Gibson, except for one replaced in the 1920s with a different design.

Gibson said one of the most stressful events of the February storm was in the afternoon, when one of the loose copper roof panels on the east side of the church started banging on one of the large stained glass windows.

“It was so high up and windy, there was nothing we could do about it, other than stand there and watch it just breaking the glass,” Gibson said.

But the Napa Fire Department was able to remove the panel after the wind died down the next day, using a ladder truck, signaling a great sense of cooperation, Gibson said.

