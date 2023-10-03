The city of Napa’s highly anticipated Highway 29 undercrossing, a paved path slated to link east and west Napa for pedestrians and cyclists by year’s end, is set to be livened up with a permanent public mural.

The city has budgeted $75,000 from its dedicated public art fund for the project, “a one-of-a-kind work of art to enhance the beauty, creativity and community in Napa,” Meredith Knudsen, the city’s public art coordinator, said at a Sept. 26 meeting of the city’s public art steering committee.

A city art selection process underway for months will determine the final design.

Of 48 applications from artists submitted following a June request for qualifications, the top 15 went before an art selection panel, which selected three finalists and one alternate on Sept. 12. The city’s public art steering committee endorsed those choices at a Sept. 26 meeting.

The finalists — David Garcia, Timothy Smith and Nigel Sussman — will soon submit design proposals, which will then be reviewed by the art selection panel.

The panel will choose a finalist, which will then go before the steering committee and then to the Napa City Council, which has final say over the design. Given that the undercrossing is in a state right of way, Caltrans also will need to sign off before the city approves a contract with the artist.

Knudsen said that Garcia’s work includes large murals, sculptures and mosaics. The Colorado-based artist has previously commissioned works for Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, the Colorado History Museum and the Denver Art Museum, she said.

“He says ‘my passion as an artist is to explore the energy of art and its influence on history, culture, nature and community,’” Knudsen said.

Smith — a Claremont-based artist — “uses realism and shifting perspective to create immersive painted environments,” Knudsen said. Smith has designed over 100 murals in the United States and Japan, including an underpass mural in Salinas.

Sussman is a Berkeley-based artist who creates “complicated isometric murals and illustrations,” said Knudsen, adding “he can often be found painting pictures of giant cats or flying food.” Sussman has previously worked to create art for businesses including Adidas, Airbnb and Google, as well as art for cities including Berkeley and Emeryville.

The three artists are set to present online their proposals to the selection panel on Nov. 13, Knudsen said. The steering committee will then review the final proposal on Nov. 28. The city will then seek Caltrans support before bringing it before the council for approval.

Installation is planned for early 2024, Knudsen said.

