• Emphasis on college and career readiness for students, including a countywide career fair for eighth graders to explore opportunities. There are approximately 2,300 high school students enrolled in Career Technical Education courses in the County Office of Education, Napa Valley Unified School District, St. Helena Unified School District and Calistoga Joint Unified School District.

As nearly 19,000 students across Napa County head back to classes, families busily prepare for a new academic year.

Part of The Press Democrat’s expanded coverage into Napa County will include diving into local educational issues for the teachers, staff, students and families that call the county’s five districts home.

The Press Democrat spoke with Barbara Nemko, superintendent for the Napa County Office of Education, about different programs and initiatives underway this school year.

Nemko was reelected in June 2022 for her seventh term as county superintendent.

Here’s some of that conversation with Lisa Renze, an award-winning freelance reporter who has covered education. It’s been edited for brevity and clarity.

The Press Democrat: Many schools around the country are facing teacher shortages. Are Napa County schools facing similar challenges?

Barbara Nemko: Well, I think everybody's affected with an employee shortage, not only a teacher shortage — it's finding people for all the jobs, I think that's going to be an ongoing issue. We’re not drastically affected. We're not in terrible shape; we're doing pretty well. Of course, Napa is a place that people generally want to come to, that's the plus side. The negative side is, Napa is expensive, so a lot of people can't afford to live here. We're doing relatively well, at the county office, most of our positions are filled.

PD: As school is set to resume, COVID cases in California are on the rise, up 11% in the past 14 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Is that affecting any of the back-to-school plans, and how has the overall post-pandemic educational recovery for students progressed?

Nemko: We were one of the first counties to come back (after the pandemic), we came back relatively early. But we’re still feeling the effects of (the COVID closure) there's no question about it. Kids lost a lot in terms of social skills. Young children lost a lot in terms of speech development. But we're going to be back in school full-bore, and we're continuing to do everything we can to make up for what they lost. We’re hearing about people who are coming down with COVID, but it’s a very different scenario (than it was pre-COVID). You just deal with the fact that you cannot come to school when you're sick.

PD: What are some of the programs the county offers or assists with to help students overcome some of those COVID loss challenges?

Nemko: One of the things that I am very excited about is that we provide after-school (and summer) programs under the Expanded Learning Program for districts. We just finished our summer programs, where we were providing nine hours a day of programming for kids. You think about the crisis that parents have had for so long in the summer, when they have to go to work, and they have kids home from school, and they don't know what to do (for child care) — nine hours of programming, that really was a godsend. But it isn't just the nine hours, it's what we did in the nine hours. It was just amazing … We were providing some intervention and remediation and enrichment, which was phenomenal. During the regular school year, we provide after school programs up until six o'clock. Parents are working, children would come home, goof around and get themselves in a mess. So this is, in one sense, custodial, that we provide supervision. But we do so much more than that.

PD: What’s one of your favorite programs for students in the county?

Nemko: The one that I love the most is SpiritHorse. The program is primarily for high school students, with some middle school students, who are either expelled from their school district, or are on formal probation, or have had truancy issues. They're generally very far behind academically, and very disengaged with the idea of school. We started a partnership last spring with SpiritHorse ranch, which is a facility that cares for abused and neglected horses, run by an incredibly dedicated woman who has had a tough life and is a survivor. And our kids go one day a week, and they learn how to take care of horses. There's so many of our kids who have suffered from abuse and neglect. And since the horses have the same issues, there's something magical that happens. And our kids who usually are really disengaged with most things have fallen in love with the horses, and the horses are in love with them. And they so look forward to going that it's become an (incentive) — you need to do your work… and then you get to go.

PD: Who was your favorite teacher?

Nemko: Mrs. Florence Cornell, at Public School 214 in Queens. I loved her. The thing I remember most, which is so crazy, she made us memorize the 23rd Psalm. And as a Jewish kid, you know, I, I'm not sure whether I knew any differently. But I loved it. I loved the fact that she made us memorize, and that we could do that. And I still remember what she was. She was very warm, very motherly, very kind, very calm. And she made you think you could do anything.

PD: What’s your favorite memory of teaching?

Nemko: One of my earliest, most incredible memories was my first year teaching… and I didn't know what I was doing. When I got to school, they gave me a set of keys, a piece of chalk, and they said I would find some Basal Readers (in a closet). There were 40 students in the class and I got a class (where students spoke) 17 different languages. The way we were taught to teach reading was with Basal Readers and reading groups, so you kind of tested the kids and you would form three groups — the top group, the middle group and the bottom group. A reading group with 15 or 16 kids while the others are doing some work? It was madness. Absolute madness. And guess what? They weren't getting it. I cried a lot that first year. Somewhere in the middle of the year. I found a book called Why Ivan Can Read But Johnny Can’t (Arthur S. Trace, Jr. 1961). It was about phonics, and I started teaching the way that book suggested. And suddenly I saw in some kids that, ‘Oh! Oh! That’s how you read that word. Oh, I see!’ That was an incredible, incredible time.

PD: What’s the best advice you would give to families whose children are returning to school this fall?

Nemko: Be positive, be excited, be encouraging. Make sure that your kids have quiet time and space to do their homework. Homework shouldn't feel like a punishment to kids. It should feel like an extension (of school day learning) and an opportunity. But for all kids, try to speak positively about the schools, and remind them how lucky they are to have these opportunities. There are so many children around the world who don't get to go to school… and school will prepare them for whatever they want to be … you have to put some time in and you have to put some effort in, but you will have to for the rest of your life. People aren't going to just hand you everything, right? So you need to bring your effort and your best work to the table. And then, be praising of your kids. When they do that work, show them it’s important to you.