It’s been more than a month since the Napa County Office of Education board first held a petition hearing for the Mayacamas Countywide Middle School and voted to delay a decision, owing in part to new information that had come up at that Aug. 30 meeting.

The existing Mayacamas Charter Middle School — which opened in Napa on Aug. 16 and which the countywide school would replace — is under legal threat of being shut down.

Mayacamas supporters are working to get a new iteration of the school approved, under a countywide benefit charter petition submitted to the county Office of Education. But the process has been extremely slow-going.

The new information that came up in August included changes to a proposed residency program between the school and Pacific Union College, as well as changes to the school’s budget, given a lower reported year one enrollment in the current Mayacamas School than previously projected in the petition.

It now appears that no such residency program has come together, after petitioners said they had walked away from the PUC partnership following criticism from the LGBTQ+ community because the college does not recognize same-sex marriage.

Also, the enrollment for the existing Mayacamas school grew from 70 to at least 75 during the following weeks, which is short of the 90 originally proposed in the petition.

But no new information on updates to the petition vetted by the county office have come to light. That included an informational report given, during the the board’s Oct. 3 meeting, by county Superintendent Barbara Nemko, who told the board petitioners were still working to answer the questions raised by the board.

“I have nothing to report,” Nemko said. “You all raised lots of questions at the last meeting, and things you wanted clarified, and so they’re working on it.”

Board President Don Huffman asked Nemko whether the plan was for the board to receive an update prior to its Nov. 7 regular meeting, technically the last meeting where the board will be able to vote on the petition given its 90-day legal time frame to review the petition.

Nemko said she believes that’s the hope of the petitioners, but she doesn’t know if that will be possible.

She noted that the board could extend the timeline. Joshua Schultz, chief business official for the Office of Education, said it would be a 30-day extension, should both the board and the petitioners agree to allow more time.

Huffman said he is “a little surprised” the board hasn’t heard a request for clarification on the petition so far, given the importance of the vote. There’s been two board meetings so far where there was an opportunity for clarification on the petition, he said, but that hasn’t happened.

“It’s either going to be pulled as a charter petition or it’s going to be voted on in November, as far as I can tell,” Huffman said. “In its existing form. Because it’s in front of us, the county has it, we have it, we have a responsibility to decide on it unless it gets pulled by the petitioners.”