Tickets go on sale Thursday for the Black Radio Experience, a live three-day event presented by the Blue Note Jazz Festival Aug. 30-Sept. 1 at the Meritage Resort & Spa in Napa.

Headliners include soul singers John Legend and Jill Scott and rapper-turned-flutist André 3000 joining Blue Note Jazz Festival artist-in-residence, pianist Robert Glasper. Sway Calloway will serve as host.

The title comes from Glasper’s Grammy-winning album “Black Radio III.” Organizers describe the event as “a celebration of the rich tapestry of Black culture ... the power of music transcending boundaries and forging new bonds.”

More than 30 artists will perform on three stages.

Performers include Andra Day, Common, Nile Rodgers, Ledisi, Tank and The Bangas, Cimafunk, Marcus Miller, DJ Jazzy Jeff, Madlib, Christian McBride, Pete Rock, Joel Ross, Terrace Martin, Jahi Sundance, Kendrick Scott, Derrick Hodge, Marsha Ambrosius, Eric Roberson, RC & The Gritz, DJ Aktive, Bryan Michael-Cox and Musiq Soulchild.

Three-day passes go on sale at 9 a.m. Thursday, with prices starting at $499. For more information or to buy tickets, go to bluenotejazz.com/black-radio-experience.

