Reports of discolored water in St. Helena being investigated, city says water safe

St. Helena’s Public Works Department has received several reports of cloudy or discolored tap water over the past few weeks, officials said.

But the city is assuring residents the water is still safe to drink, according to a Tuesday news release.

The city advises residents who come across discolored water to continue running their tap for a few minutes until the water clears.

The release notes the discolored water reports have been popping up in specific areas of the city despite recent “prolific” flushing of city water lines. But short-term and long-term fixes that will work to prevent the discoloration should be coming in the future, the release states.

A city contractor investigating the problem last week dove into the city’s main supply tank and the “Clear Well” at the city’s water treatment plant, which holds treated water at the plant before it’s pumped to the tank for distribution, the press release said.

After cleaning the structures, the contractor provided inspection reports to the city, which “illuminated the need for additional short-term and long-term maintenance.”

Short-term items will be completed in the next couple of months, the press release says, while the long-term items will be completed during the lower water demand season — from December through February.

The city is focusing on restoring the aging infrastructure that has been underfunded for decades, according to the St. Helena City Council. The city’s public works staff will soon present a capital improvement plan to the council that will invest over $30 million into such projects over the next two years.

“There are several important projects that are part of the five-year Capital Improvement Plan that will help address various system deficiencies,” St. Helena City Manager Anil Comelo said.

These include upgrades to:

• The Bell Canyon intake tower

• Rehabilitation and restoration of the city’s largest storage tank

• Recoating the interior of the “Clear Well”

• Replacement of the St. Helena Aqueduct from the city’s water treatment plant,

• Pipeline upgrades to increase water flow for fire suppression

“As the City completes these much-needed enhancements, there will be a marked improvement in the reliability of the various system components,” according to the city.

People who experience water quality issues should call 707-968-2658 during regular business hours, or 707-967-2850 after hours.