Restorative roof repairs are moving forward at the Rutherford Depot, a long-unused train stop that was an important stop on the Napa Valley Railroad in the 19th century and is currently owned by the Napa Valley Wine Train.

For several years, organizations such as the Rutherford Dust Society — a nonprofit marketing group for the Rutherford American Viticultural area that’s involved in the local community — and Napa County Landmarks have called for the restoration of the depot building, which has fallen into disrepair after not being used for over two decades.

Members of both organizations said they believe the roof repair is a needed first step for that restoration, and to prevent the building from gradually falling apart.

“That they’re taking action to at least provide some cover for the rest of the resource below the roof puts us in good shape for future action,” said Vince Traverso, a Napa County Landmarks board member.

The Rutherford organization has also, in recent years, pushed to partner with the Wine Train on reusing the depot in some way, though those efforts haven’t been successful, according to board member Regina Weinstein.

Traverso said the depot has often topped the organization’s annual list of “threatened treasures,” and it’s often an agenda item at landmarks board meetings. As such, the organization is thrilled to see the Wine Train taking action on the roof restoration.

“Currently, Landmarks is most interested in the building’s preservation, regardless of who shepherds the next era of that building’s history, whether it’s the Wine Train or the Rutherford Dust Society,” Traverso said. “Ultimately it’s a historic resource that belongs to the heritage of Napa Valley.”

There’s much more work that needs to be done to restore the building, Traverso added, but the most primary, immediate concern of Landmarks has been the roof, particularly with the rain brought by atmospheric rivers early this year.

“Most buildings aren’t destroyed by somebody coming in with a bulldozer or a nefarious city council, it’s called demolition by neglect,” Traverso said. “And something endures so many winters, so many torrential rain events, you never know when another even small earthquake or minor flood event comes along. And the bones of the building maybe are so compromised from those environmental effects over time, that it just falls down.”

Wine Train General Manager Nathan Davis said in a statement that the organization recognizes the depot has become “weathered over the years.”

Contractor CSA Roofing, Heating & Air is demolishing the roof and replacing it, he said. Brian Bordona — planning, building and environmental services director for Napa County — confirmed the Wine Train had pulled proper permits for the restoration work.

“Our goal is to protect and make the building look its best, as it is a vital landmark for visitors and locals dating back to over a century of Napa Valley Railroad history,” Davis wrote.

Davis added that the Wine Train organization isn’t seeking any occupancy or business permits for the building at this point.

“We are grateful to our team, who have been maintaining the building and kept it dry inside for many years, making it structurally sound,” Davis wrote. “We knew the time was ripe to protect the building for future generations to enjoy and decided to make this needed investment today.”

Traverso said that, particularly with the roof work, the depot is a good target for an overhaul, given that the “bones” of the building are good.

“The Wine Train had it inspected a number of years ago and there’s a lot of old growth redwood in the innards of the building,” Traverso said. “While it may look very shabby on the outside, it is a prime candidate for a really wonderful overhaul.”

Traverso added that the building was still being used as an antique store and offices when he was growing up in St. Helena, and through the 1980s and 1990s.

But the ongoing era of disuse has created some challenges for those looking to restore the depot to commercial use, he said.

“One of the prime challenges, and Landmarks recognizes this, is that in this era of disuse going back well over a decade now, if not more, that possible commercial use of it by anybody other than the Wine Train comes under some complicated political considerations ruled by the Ag preserve,” Traverso said.

It remains unclear what’s next for the depot. Weinstein, of the Rutherford Dust Society, said the depot carries much historical significance for the community, as it is the oldest building in the area and sits in the geographic center of the Napa Valley.

But for years, Rutherford residents have been disturbed by the state of the depot, Weinstein said. So over roughly the past four years the organization has attempted to either buy the building or partner with the Wine Train on restoring the building to some use, including a retail area, a multi-modal transportation hub or a historical museum.

But those efforts have so far been unsuccessful, Weinstein said.

“Unfortunately I don’t think that what we wanted to do fits into what that company wants us to do, and what they wanted us to do didn’t work for us,” Weinstein said.

Weinstein added that she was certainly happy to see the restoration of the building, which she said she’s been pushing for throughout the process of negotiating with the Wine Train. She said that was a huge step to at least keep the building from further deterioration, until some use is determined for the space.

“It’s kind of sad that we spent four years trying to get the ball rolling on this,” Weinstein said. “But, like I said, at least they’re putting a roof on and I’m excited about that. That’s a little bit of progress.”