Chef Stefani De Palma will lead an American team to the next Bocuse d’Or, the international culinary competition often compared to the Olympics, in Lyon, France, in 2025.

De Palma won out over two other finalists Sunday during the Bocuse d’Or Team USA 2025 national selection at the Culinary Institute of America at Copia in Napa.

De Palma’s commis, or assistant, was Bradley Waddle. Their coach was Devin Knell.

When the word came that she was chosen to lead the U.S. team, De Palma, engulfed by well-wishers, was all but speechless.

“I had to prepare a quote on the chance that I might win,” she said, “but now I don’t remember it.”

De Palma’s team will now begin an intensive year and a half training in a kitchen at Copia designed to replicate the space in Lyon where they will be working.

“The Bocuse d’Or is a rare opportunity for chefs to step out of their element of a typical restaurant setting and really show their technique and poise under pressure,” De Palma said.

“Watching Chef Matthew Peters win gold in 2017 for Team USA was incredibly inspiring and I felt drawn to take this opportunity to test my abilities in a competition setting, and contribute to the legacy that our previous competitors have built.”

What is the Bocuse d’Or?

The Bocuse d’Or, founded in 1987 by Lyonnaise chef Paul Bocuse, swiftly became a prestigious, fiercely competitive event. To date, only two American chefs have won medals. Philip Tessier, now chef and partner of Press restaurant in St. Helena, won a silver medal in 2015. And chef Mathew Peters in 2017 won the first and only gold for the U.S.

These achievements came about after the formation of the nonprofit Bocuse d’Or USA Foundation — the name was later changed to Ment’Or — in 2008 by chefs Jérôme Bocuse, Daniel Boulard and Thomas Keller to support a U.S. team to train.

According to Keller, the internationally renowned Michelin-starred chef, it was the wish of Paul Bocuse to see American chefs on more equal footing with their international competitors who often have deep support from their country to bring home a medal.

Ment’Or held the national selection finals at the Napa Culinary Institute of America campus for the first time in 2017.

De Palma, from Arcadia, studied at Le Cordon Bleu in Pasadena. After a three-month internship in Italy, she moved to San Diego in 2008, where she joined the pastry team at Addison restaurant. She worked her way up to become chef de cuisine for chef-owner William Bradly. The restaurant became San Diego’s only restaurant to be awarded three Michelin stars in 2022.

Waddle, a Northern California native, worked at restaurants in Napa before moving to England in 2022. Knell got his start as a dishwasher at the Blue Moon Café in Claremont, and is a 24-year veteran of the Thomas Keller Restaurant Group, where he is currently head of research and development.

“I left Addison at the end of 2022 with no immediate plans for my future,” De Palma said.

“The timing of this opportunity was incredibly fortuitous as it came at a time when I had the space to commit to the training and process. I couldn’t pass up the chance to compete.”

The road to Lyon

The three teams began their work early Sunday morning in Napa. At staggered start times, each was allotted five hours and 30 minutes before their scheduled presentation.

The public was invited to observe, for a fee, and watched from beyond barricades in the Hestan teaching kitchen.

As in the Lyon competition, the teams were given ingredients to work with, in this case, a bone-in pork rack, a pork collar — a center-cut boneless pork butt — and a selection of baby summer squash and yellow corn. They were required to create a platter with the ingredients, as well as a plated serving for the jury.

Although only the chef and commis were allowed to work, with their coach advising, the kitchen was filled with observing chefs in their white jackets and tall white toques, as well as photographers and a film crew, while rock music pulsated throughout the kitchen.

“They try as much as possible to replicate the atmosphere of the Bocuse,” said Skye Morgan, a culinary executive director for Ment’Or, who described the often wild and noisy scene in Lyon where enthusiastic supporters of teams blow horns and ring cowbells.

“The idea is — hey, if you win here, you can do it again,” she said.

The kitchen work at times suggested a hospital operating room with people in white, clustered around a table where intricate procedures were being carried out — in this case, for example, the precise placement of flower blossoms with tweezers.