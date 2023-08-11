Sasha Paulsen: Telling stories that resonate across Wine Country

“I know you all think you are hotshots who are going to graduate from here and go to work for the New York Times,” Ben Bagdikian, dean of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, told the entering class of 1985.

“But the truth is, your first reporting job will be a community newspaper somewhere in this country, and some of you, when you realize the value and service it provides, will choose to make it your career.”

I was an odd duck among the eager, would-be journalists: a refugee from politics, having recently been fired by my boss, the late U.S. Rep. Fortney Stark, who had told me I had no political promise and recommended I go over to the dark side, journalism.

I’d applied to Cal because I thought I needed some kind of certification that I could write something besides a news release. I wasn’t sure I was meant to be a journalist, community or otherwise — but then I never thought that 14 years later, I’d be returning to my hometown, Napa, as a single mom with two small children to raise on my own.

I had mostly shelved my degree, not long after earning it. We’d moved to Europe where my husband, an astrophysicist, had post-docs in Paris and Munich. I’d written occasional freelance articles and had sold three short stories, but the center of my world was my two munchkins, Ariel and Sam.

Our marriage collapsed when we returned to the U.S., where Jim had taken a job at Boston University. If I would give up alimony, Jim agreed I could take the children home to California. I packed up two kids, two cats, American Girl dolls and Nintendo video games, and we drove across the United States.

“I wonder how you did it,” Sam, now 33, said, to me, not long ago.

“It’s one of those things, probably like childbirth, that you don’t quite remember,” I said.

It was late summer 1999 when we arrived in Napa. The sky was filled with smoke from fires, a usual summer occurrence. I bought a Napa Valley Register to see what was on fire, and was surprised to see the Page 1 centerpiece was a wire story about Muhammad Ali.

There was nothing about a fire.

In 1985, the question in journalism schools had been what would be the effect of this new force, the internet, on newspapers. Ben had predicted the big dailies might be challenged, but, he said, “Community newspapers will survive as long as they stay true to their mission of giving people the news they won’t find anywhere else.”

After I read the Register, however, I called the editor, Doug Ernst, and asked if he needed any freelance writers. “I need a features editor,” he said. “Come and talk to me.”

During my time in New England, with Sam and Ariel in preschool, I had taken a part-time reporting job, the education beat, for a group of weekly newspapers on the North Shore of Boston. I’d been astonished when I was offered a job as editor of one of the weeklies, the Hamilton-Wenham Chronicle.

That was quite a career jump, but Fidelity Investments had just purchased the papers from the local owner and was planning big changes.

“You don’t realize you are sitting on a gold mine,” the new management told us, the employees. “We’re going to show you how to make money.”

It was my first glimpse at what happens when a corporation tries to extract Wall Street level profits from community newspapers. I’d be editor of my paper but also the only staff member; the rest had been sacked.

But the paper was important to the community, and they pitched in, writing columns, covering high school sports, taking photos. Each week we had a paper.

After I was back in California, I learned that, after more cuts — at one point one editor was in charge of two weeklies — Fidelity had finally given up and sold the papers.

The Register was nothing like this bleak landscape in 1999. A barn of a newsroom was filled with more than 100 employees, presses roaring, the community in and out all day long to buy papers, share news tips, drop off announcements and sometimes bring in cookies.

Pay was dreadful. When I was offered a job and a salary of $9 an hour, I had to turn it down because I’d have to pay $10 for a babysitter.

“Well, hell,” said managing editor Frank Hartzell. “Bring the kids to work.”

Ariel and Sam were already used to hanging out in newsrooms when I was on deadline.

As features editor, in those days, a staff of four reporters helped create the section, in addition to the photo staff of five, plus freelance columnists. The newsroom was filled with wonderful eccentrics, above all the late Pierce Carson, who had been at the Register since 1967. Pierce was a diva but a pro. His desk was buried in piles a yard high of mail and books, bottles of wine and odd souvenirs like his painted coconut. The Napa fire department declared him a hazard, but Pierce ignored this.