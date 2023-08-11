Sasha Paulsen: Telling stories that resonate across Wine Country

How a fire got this writer started in local journalism.|
SASHA PAULSEN
FOR THE PRESS DEMOCRAT
August 11, 2023, 9:00AM
“I know you all think you are hotshots who are going to graduate from here and go to work for the New York Times,” Ben Bagdikian, dean of the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism, told the entering class of 1985.

“But the truth is, your first reporting job will be a community newspaper somewhere in this country, and some of you, when you realize the value and service it provides, will choose to make it your career.”

I was an odd duck among the eager, would-be journalists: a refugee from politics, having recently been fired by my boss, the late U.S. Rep. Fortney Stark, who had told me I had no political promise and recommended I go over to the dark side, journalism.

I’d applied to Cal because I thought I needed some kind of certification that I could write something besides a news release. I wasn’t sure I was meant to be a journalist, community or otherwise — but then I never thought that 14 years later, I’d be returning to my hometown, Napa, as a single mom with two small children to raise on my own.

I had mostly shelved my degree, not long after earning it. We’d moved to Europe where my husband, an astrophysicist, had post-docs in Paris and Munich. I’d written occasional freelance articles and had sold three short stories, but the center of my world was my two munchkins, Ariel and Sam.

Our marriage collapsed when we returned to the U.S., where Jim had taken a job at Boston University. If I would give up alimony, Jim agreed I could take the children home to California. I packed up two kids, two cats, American Girl dolls and Nintendo video games, and we drove across the United States.

“I wonder how you did it,” Sam, now 33, said, to me, not long ago.

“It’s one of those things, probably like childbirth, that you don’t quite remember,” I said.

It was late summer 1999 when we arrived in Napa. The sky was filled with smoke from fires, a usual summer occurrence. I bought a Napa Valley Register to see what was on fire, and was surprised to see the Page 1 centerpiece was a wire story about Muhammad Ali.

There was nothing about a fire.

In 1985, the question in journalism schools had been what would be the effect of this new force, the internet, on newspapers. Ben had predicted the big dailies might be challenged, but, he said, “Community newspapers will survive as long as they stay true to their mission of giving people the news they won’t find anywhere else.”

After I read the Register, however, I called the editor, Doug Ernst, and asked if he needed any freelance writers. “I need a features editor,” he said. “Come and talk to me.”

During my time in New England, with Sam and Ariel in preschool, I had taken a part-time reporting job, the education beat, for a group of weekly newspapers on the North Shore of Boston. I’d been astonished when I was offered a job as editor of one of the weeklies, the Hamilton-Wenham Chronicle.

That was quite a career jump, but Fidelity Investments had just purchased the papers from the local owner and was planning big changes.

“You don’t realize you are sitting on a gold mine,” the new management told us, the employees. “We’re going to show you how to make money.”

It was my first glimpse at what happens when a corporation tries to extract Wall Street level profits from community newspapers. I’d be editor of my paper but also the only staff member; the rest had been sacked.

But the paper was important to the community, and they pitched in, writing columns, covering high school sports, taking photos. Each week we had a paper.

After I was back in California, I learned that, after more cuts — at one point one editor was in charge of two weeklies — Fidelity had finally given up and sold the papers.

The Register was nothing like this bleak landscape in 1999. A barn of a newsroom was filled with more than 100 employees, presses roaring, the community in and out all day long to buy papers, share news tips, drop off announcements and sometimes bring in cookies.

Pay was dreadful. When I was offered a job and a salary of $9 an hour, I had to turn it down because I’d have to pay $10 for a babysitter.

“Well, hell,” said managing editor Frank Hartzell. “Bring the kids to work.”

Ariel and Sam were already used to hanging out in newsrooms when I was on deadline.

As features editor, in those days, a staff of four reporters helped create the section, in addition to the photo staff of five, plus freelance columnists. The newsroom was filled with wonderful eccentrics, above all the late Pierce Carson, who had been at the Register since 1967. Pierce was a diva but a pro. His desk was buried in piles a yard high of mail and books, bottles of wine and odd souvenirs like his painted coconut. The Napa fire department declared him a hazard, but Pierce ignored this.

Those were the golden days. I’d get up at 5 a.m. to work on my novels while everyone else was asleep. The rest of the days were filled with other adventures.

Things didn’t change immediately when Iowa-based Lee Enterprises bought the Register from Pulitzer in 2005. These seeped in gradually.

Design was outsourced to centers in the Midwest; we were given “modules” templates to fit stories and photos to so that the designers could work faster on more papers. Staff began to shrink; the designers were gone, and so were the press guys, when Lee sold the old Register building after it was damaged in the 2014 earthquake.

We’d worked in trailers until our publisher, Brenda Speth, was able to find a new workplace with a rent that did not horrify Midwestern Lee executives.

The earthquake provided one of my enduring images of a community paper. The quake hit around 3 a.m. on a Sunday morning, and by the time I got to the newsroom, reporter Kevin Courtney was already at his desk, typing away. The ceiling had fallen in, pieces of metal were dangling around his head.

Our editor from 2014 to 2021 was Sean Scully, who told us that, according to company numbers, the Register always “punched above its weight” in revenue, but, increasingly, this never was enough.

In 2020, Dave Stoneberg, editor of the St. Helena Star (part of the Napa group of Lee papers, along with the Weekly Calistogan and the American Canyon Eagle), was laid off along with our last remaining copy editor, Tim Yagle. The photo staff dwindled to one, and then none.

That fall Lee also laid off the dynamic Norma Kostecka, the director of advertising, who had devoted her decades-long career to the paper. Our kids had done their homework together in the staff lunchroom, and she had celebrated with me when my first novel was finally finished and published.

Norma had been diagnosed with metastatic breast cancer, but, tireless and dauntless, she had wanted to keep working as long as she could. She was promptly hired by The North Bay Business Journal, where she was able to work until her death, a few months later.

In the fall of 2021, Scully told us that Lee had decreed 75% of our content had to be stories generated from its central office. When I complained about getting stories about how to choose the best snow shovels (and dreadful stories about wine and food), he said, “Sasha, you have to accept that the paper you helped create doesn’t exist anymore.”

That fall he took another job and departed.

In 2022, the cuts continued.

Hardest of all was to arrive at work and find people standing at the front door. Some had been subscribers for 40 years and more, used to dropping by to pick up a paper, pay their bill and chat. They were locked out.

By then, I was the only one left on the features staff, and once again I began patching together my coverage with help from the community.

In summer 2022, however, my freelance budget was abruptly cut off. It was restored two months later, but substantially reduced.

We were told the changes were all part of Lee Enterprises’ efforts to fight off a takeover attempt by Alden Global, which had a reputation for buying newspapers, gutting and destroying them. The irony was that in trying to fend off Alden, Lee appeared to be becoming Alden.

I was not really surprised when, in April 2023, after a two-week unpaid furlough we were all required to take, I learned that my job had been eliminated.

In a way, I was profoundly relieved. I didn’t love the Register — at least not what it had become — but I don’t think I could have walked away.

More changes were in store: The paper, due to celebrate its 170th birthday Aug. 10, would go to three issues a weeks delivered by the U.S. mail. Carriers, some who had worked for decades for the paper, were being let go. I felt like I had gotten a lifeboat off the Titanic.

I was thinking about Ben Bagdikian as I left the newsroom with my box of books, AP Style Guide, The Food Lover’s Companion, and Hugh Johnson’s Guide to Wines, when a man stopped me in the parking lot.

“Can you help me?” he asked. “I need to pick up some brochures from the paper. I can see them through the door, sitting on the floor. But the door is locked. It says call a number but there’s no answer.” I’d forgotten to turn in my fob, and so I opened the door for him.

Yes, it was strange to walk out, after 23 years, without a word of acknowledgment. I did hear from the community, and I realized that these were the people I’d been working for all those years.

Wine pro Dan Dawson, one of my great freelance writers, hosted a party at his Outerspace Wines in Napa.

Warren Winiarsky, 95 now and frail, came to it, and when the man whose cab had won the 1976 Judgment of Paris said, “For me, you were the Register,” I needed no other thanks.

The newspaper world is in turmoil right now, but the good news is that people still care about their community papers. Ben was right.

For myself, after I got used to not being driven by a daily deadline, the world has begun to open up. And I have another unfinished novel to complete.

This one is set in the newsroom of a community newspaper, in a little valley that makes wine.

Sasha Paulsen, now a freelance writer, is a new writer for The Press Democrat’s Napa edition and is a regular contributor to NapaValleyFeatures.com. She is also the author of two novels, “Dancing on the Spider’s Web” and “Where Time Begins.” You can reach her at sashapaulsen@gmail.com.

