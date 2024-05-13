Semitruck overturns on Highway 12 near Napa County Airport
A semitruck overturned Monday morning on Highway 12, just north of the Napa County airport, authorities said.
As of about 10:30 a.m., a portion of the road is blocked and will be for about two to three hours as emergency crews clean up, according to a Napa County Sheriff’s Office alert.
No other details were immediately available.
This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.
You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.
UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy: