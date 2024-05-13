A semitruck overturned Monday morning on Highway 12, just north of the Napa County airport, authorities said.

As of about 10:30 a.m., a portion of the road is blocked and will be for about two to three hours as emergency crews clean up, according to a Napa County Sheriff’s Office alert.

No other details were immediately available.

This device is unable to display framed content. <a href="https://code.pressdemocrat.com/shared/maps/waypoint?lon=-122.2577947&lat=38.223108&z=14">Click here to view this embed</a>.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.