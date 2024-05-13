Semitruck overturns on Highway 12 near Napa County Airport

A portion of the road could be blocked for about two to three hours, according to the Napa County Sheriff’s Office.|
MADISON SMALSTIG
THE PRESS DEMOCRAT

A semitruck overturned Monday morning on Highway 12, just north of the Napa County airport, authorities said.

As of about 10:30 a.m., a portion of the road is blocked and will be for about two to three hours as emergency crews clean up, according to a Napa County Sheriff’s Office alert.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a breaking story. Check back for updates.

You can reach Staff Writer Madison Smalstig at madison.smalstig@pressdemocrat.com. On X (Twitter) @madi.smals.

UPDATED: Please read and follow our commenting policy:
  • This is a family newspaper, please use a kind and respectful tone.
  • No profanity, hate speech or personal attacks. No off-topic remarks.
  • No disinformation about current events.
  • We will remove any comments — or commenters — that do not follow this commenting policy.
Send a letter to the editor