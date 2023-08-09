Solar facility to power 1,000 homes moves forward in American Canyon

An undeveloped, L-shaped 6.68-acre area of land along Highway 29 in American Canyon is set to be transformed into a solar energy facility that could power about 1,000 homes, following approval by the city’s planning commission late last month.

The facility, planned at 5381 Broadway on the north edge of city limits, would use about 5,136 solar panels — covering about 125,000 square feet — to generate about three megawatts of energy for the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. power grid, according to commission agenda documents.

The space will also feature boat and recreational vehicle storage, with 253 parking spots — all covered by solar panels. The plan also includes a 600-square-foot office and RV dump stations.

The planned entryway for the area is off Highway 29, agenda documents note.

The American Canyon Planning Commission gave its unanimous support to the project at a July 27 meeting.

Developer Rick Hess told the commission the project might be the simplest he’s brought before the city, and that it seemed to fit right into city council goals to bring renewable energy to American Canyon.

“I’m happy to say that I think this is the first project coming along that I think will accomplish the stated goals by the city,” Hess said at the meeting. “It’s pretty straightforward.”