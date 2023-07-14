Sonoma Media Investments: ‘We want to be Napa County’s new hometown news source’

I believe in the importance of community. I believe in the value of civic engagement, of a healthy discourse of important topics. I believe in holding government accountable to taxpayers, and I believe that information is power.

And I believe in local journalism.

When I started Sonoma Media Investments in 2011 with the purchase of The Sonoma Index-Tribune and Sonoma Magazine, I was proud to continue the legacy of close-to-home journalism in which the community had come to depend.

Since then, Sonoma Media Investments has grown to include other regional publications including The Press Democrat, two-time winner of the Pulitzer Prize; the North Bay Business Journal; the Petaluma Argus-Courier; La Prensa Sonoma and their related digital sites.

At a time when so many media companies are retreating from their communities, I am excited to double-down on our commitment to Napa County. Along with our award-winning journalism, our commitment to Napa County will extend to partnerships with the local business community, with local non-profit organizations to help share their message and mission and with advocates for positive and needed change. We want to hear and help amplify your voice and those of our entire community.

The Press Democrat has served Napa County for years, especially at times of great tragedy and the need for immediate breaking news coverage. But I am pleased to be able to expand those efforts with more Napa County-based journalists and a dedicated sales staff to support the business community. And after today, The Press Democrat will be the only local newspaper that you will be able to pick up on your driveway and enjoy first thing in the morning with a cup of coffee.

That’s right: Daily print editions of The Press Democrat delivered directly to your home or business every morning without waiting for the mail carrier.

I want local journalism to thrive – not just for the companies but for the communities – but that’s increasingly harder to do. It’s no secret that the past two decades have seen dramatic changes – both culturally and financially – for local media, and especially so for those media outlets that are owned by large, faraway corporations beholden to Wall Street and hedge funds.

I believe that local newspapers should be a reflection of the communities they serve, both in their content and their creators. The stories that are published should be relevant and trustworthy and speak to the needs of the community. Likewise, the leadership and staff should reflect and respect the diverse backgrounds and cultures that make our region special.

We are proud to provide this service to Napa County residents, and we look forward to sharing your stories, helping to build your businesses and to hearing your feedback.

I believe in local journalism.

And I believe in Napa County.

Darius Anderson is chairman and managing member of Sonoma Media Investments, parent company of The Press Democrat.