Soscol Avenue section in Napa closed until Wednesday following water main break

A portion of Soscol Avenue, between Lincoln and Pueblo Avenues in the city of Napa, was closed down on Monday and will remain closed until late Wednesday because of a water main break.

According to a city update released Tuesday, public works and utilities crews found extensive damage under the street at that intersection.

While crews work to remove and recompact the subgrade rock layer beneath the asphalt prior to repaving the road, one lane of the four-lane road will remain open to emergency vehicles and local residential traffic only.

The city announced the closure at 4:05 p.m. Monday, saying repairs were expected to take most of the night.

At about 6 p.m., city and Napa Sanitation District workers were at the site inspecting the water line on the street. The city set up cones to redirect traffic that would have gone north or south on that portion of the road.

Shortly after 10 a.m. Tuesday, another city update noted that water service in the area had been restored at 1 a.m. and city public works crews were assessing the damage and making emergency repairs.

A third update, at 5:02 p.m., announced the road would be closed until the end of day on Wednesday.

