English rock band Squeeze kicked off its 50-year-anniversary tour in September, playing across the U.S. with The Psychedelic Furs. The renowned group will perform in Napa on Oct. 6.

Formed in the U.K. during the new wave period of the late 1970s, Squeeze has produced over a dozen studio albums. The band is famous for hits such as “Tempted,” “Cool For Cats,” and “Pulling Mussels (From The Shell).”

In 1973, teenagers Chris Difford and Glenn Tilbrook formed the band that would eventually earn them glowing acclaim from fans and music writers as “the new Lennon and McCartney.”

"Being on stage is like being in another moment that doesn't belong to you. It belongs to an audience and you just sort of take part,” Difford said. “And the bit I like most has nothing to do with the performance. It has to do with the writing.”

Both Difford and Tilbrook discovered a passion for music early in life.

Difford described himself as having an active imagination at a young age, and he spent a lot of time writing.

“And that developed over the years into lyrics from short stories and poems. And then Squeeze was formed 50 years ago,” Difford said. “So it's been quite a journey really, I'd say.”

The original band featured Difford and Tilbrook as a singer-songwriter and guitarist duo, with Jools Holland on keys, Harry Kakouli on bass and Paul Gunn on drums.

The group named themselves after the Velvet Underground’s 1973 album “Squeeze.”

The band’s debut EP, “Packet of Three” was released in 1977 and contained three tracks produced by the Velvet Underground’s John Cane. He also produced the group’s self-titled album the following year.

Through the years, other musicians have joined and left the band, with Difford and Tilbrook remaining at its core, resulting in an evolving sound.

“I just feel like our journey has been a reflection upon the musicians that have been in the band all these years,” Difford said. “Different people that have come and gone, but also a reflection on the times that changed with it.”

Today, in addition to the original duo, Squeeze consists of Simon Hanson, Stephen Large, Owen Biddle, Melvin Duffy and Steve Smith.

“Our audiences are as strong as ever. We've got a very good following,” Difford said. “So I'm very grateful.”

“I think it's astonishing. I wake up every morning and I think how absurd my life has been,” Difford said. “From writing lyrics on a piece of paper to Glen writing the music, to playing in front of audiences who appreciate the songs.”

“Each song is like a child in a way,” Difford said. “They all have different stories to them and different appreciations. I don't like one over the other; that wouldn't be fair.

“But, it's interesting, the musical shape of the song is something that keeps you warm. And a lot of our songs have shapes that embrace the word so well that they're a joy to play.”

On the 50 year anniversary tour, the band has played “Fan Vanity Fair” from the “East Side Story” album, a song Difford didn’t think would work well performed live. But it has, he said.

He finds it fulfilling to see the younger fans among their audiences today.

“It's something that I noticed a few tours ago actually and it makes it all worthwhile,” he said. “Your audience is not just getting older it's getting younger as well, it’s expanding in many ways.”

