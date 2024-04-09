St. Helena controlled burn, gets out of control, 1.5 acres burned

A controlled burn got out of control and grew to roughly 1.5 acres at the edge of St. Helena city limits Monday afternoon, near Big Rock Road and Howell Mountain Road, before fire personnel contained the flames, officials said.

Ryan Isham, Cal Fire Battalion chief, said the fire was a controlled pile burn that spread outside the pile and started to burn the surrounding area. Fire personnel were able to get the flames extinguished at about 4:30 p.m.

Fire resources got to the scene quickly, Isham said, and prevented it from spreading to any other property. There were no reports of any injuries.

He added that five fire engines and and one water tender responded to the fire. The St. Helena Fire Department responded with Cal Fire assisting, he said.

