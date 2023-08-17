While an investigation into discolored water coming out of some faucets in St. Helena continues, city officials said they are taking “emergency actions” to address the problem.

That’s according to a community alert Tuesday night sent by Andrew Bradley, assistant to the city manager.

The city maintains there’s no reason to believe the water is not safe. But emergency actions will “expedite the procurement of equipment that will allow the City to urgently address the water treatment plant,” the alert said.

The St. Helena City Council will be asked to produce findings to support the emergency and ratify the city manager’s actions during its next meeting, Aug. 22, according to the alert.

The discoloration appears to be caused by accumulated buildup of sediment — iron and rust — and minerals at the city’s water treatment plant, the alert says.

Discoloration typically is present when there’s an increase in water demand, which dislodges the materials from the water system, according to the alert.

Bradley said pipe failures earlier this year — a water main breakage in January on Pope Street that left hundreds of residents without water service for a day — and the current discoloration indicate the “precarious” state of St. Helena’s water system.

“Although the system will be receiving significant investment over the next few years, the work required for this remediation was not on the City’s list of planned upgrades,” he said.

Actions currently proceeding include an investigation, some remediation work on the system and hydrant flushing in neighborhoods that are experiencing discolored water issues, according to the release.

But the city, according to the alert, is now moving to bring about more substantial action. That includes putting into action the recently approved Capital Improvement Plan — which sets aside $42 million for 40 water and wastewater projects — hiring contractors and re-mediating major components of the water system.

Such components include the city’s main supply tank and the “Clear Well” — which holds treated water at the plant before it’s pumped to the tank for distribution — an effort that may require the city to shut down the water treatment plant for up to two months, the alert said.