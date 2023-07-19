Second annual Blue Note Jazz Festival in Napa returns at new venue with Dave Chappelle leading star-studded lineup
It all started with a famous jazz club — the Blue Note in New York City’s Greenwich Village, founded in 1981 and followed 30 years later by the inaugural Blue Note Jazz Festival in New York City in June 2011.
Now there are Blue Note clubs all over the globe, from Tokyo to Rio de Janeiro to Shanghai to Napa.
Last year, the Blue Note Jazz Festival Napa made its sold-out debut at the Charles Krug Winery in St. Helena, with stars including Snoop Dogg and Chaka Khan, plus comedian Dave Chapelle as host.
The three-day festival returns this month at a new venue, the Silverado Resort in Napa. Headliner Mary J. Blige will perform July 28; Nas on July 29 and Chance the Rapper on July 30.
Chappelle, often at the center of controversy, returns as host even though he threatened never to come back after the performance was shut down by 10 p.m. last year to conform with the city’s noise ordinance.
“He’s back,” Alex Kurland, Blue Note’s director of programming and talent buyer, said in an understated, matter-of-fact manner. Yet, he added, “There’s a curfew that’s part of operating events in Napa.”
For Kurland, the essence of the festival is embodied in Robert Glasper, a Los Angeles-based pianist, record producer, songwriter and musical arranger. Glasper also is returning this year, billed as the curator of the event and its artist in residence.
“He is the face of the festival,” Kurland said. “He has become a cult icon. The booking and programming is based on Robert Glasper’s music and career — his life and times. He contributes greatly.”
Glasper has been an artist in residence at some of the most prestigious festivals and institutions worldwide, including the London Jazz Festival, North Sea Jazz Festival, The Kennedy Center, Hollywood Bowl and Carnegie Hall, as well as the Blue Note Jazz Club.
The festival is meant to continue the legacy of the Blue Note club in New York, Kurland said.
“This is a result of the culture and music of the original Blue Note Jazz Club. This is special for us. Jazz represents art, music, freedom and integrity. It has inspired hip-hop and funk,” he added.
The spirit of the Blue Note tradition is improvisation and collaboration, Kurland noted.
“We love the spontaneous moments you can experience only when it’s all impromptu.”
