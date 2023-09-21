Summer fire season relatively calm for Napa County

With the moisture brought by early year rains gradually drying up, fire season officially arrived in Napa County at the start of summer, heralded by a few scattered vegetation fires that popped up with increased frequency.

But throughout the summer months, those wildfires have been stopped swiftly, with none causing damage to structures.

The notable wildfires in Napa County this year include the 103-acre Snell Fire that burned up a vegetation area north of Pope Valley in June, the 14-acre Alta Fire northeast of the city of Napa that broke out on Sept. 12 and was fully contained in about a day, and the 8.5-acre Coombsville fire that broke out in Napa city limits in July.

Time will tell whether the fire season will continue to go relatively well as Napa moves into the dry and windy conditions of fall that persist prior to the rainy season.

Indeed, some signs of the Fall fire season in California are beginning to arrive. Smoke from wildfires in Northern California and Oregon blew into the Bay Area this week —bringing a familiar smoke-caused plummet in air quality — and high winds prompted the National Weather Service to issue a Red Flag warning for higher elevation parts of Napa County above 1,000 feet on Wednesday, indicating elevated fire risk through Thursday evening.

Still, for now, fires have been less widespread in the Napa area this year than in the past five years.

According to the Cal Fire Sonoma-Lake-Napa unit data that runs to Sept. 4, there have been 258 fires across the three counties in 2023, with 518 acres burned. That’s fewer fires than each year in the previous five years over the same time period, with a greater amount of acres burned in each of those years as well.

Jason Martin, Napa County’s deputy fire chief, noted in a Sept. 12 update to the Napa County Board of Supervisors that the county had about 524 calls for service in August, which he said was about average.

“We have several visitors that come to the valley, finish up their summer vacations, and out of that we had three vehicle fires, five structure fires, three small vegetation fires, 67 traffic collisions, which shows the traffic on the roadway, and about 282 medical calls,” Martin said.

But much of Martin’s presentation was about the county’s efforts to prepare for wildfires, the ongoing long-term efforts to reduce wildfire risk and build resilience to fires around the county.

He noted, for instance, that the department, which is run by Cal Fire, had completed 883 requests for chipping this year — up from 647 last year — and that it had a new wildfire fuel-mapper program that allows residents and fire safe councils to locate and understand fire hazards on their property.

Education and outreach efforts were also increasing, he said, along with other efforts to reduce fire risk. That includes 2,522 defensible space inspections of property — up from 2,388 last year — a 144-acre grazing project with sheep in the Berryessa Highlands and miles of dozer lines, along with much more.

Becky Craig, assistant county executive, also talked about progress the county had made on a $37.5 million grant — the county will match that 25% — for comprehensive wildfire mitigation from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. That grant funding will be used to help the county implement the Napa County Community Wildfire Protection Plan, adopted by the supervisors in 2021.

Craig noted that the county isn’t guaranteed to get what they’re asking for, but additional conversations will be proceeding over the next six to 12 months to finetune an award next summer.

“This is going to be a comprehensive program that could include not only fuel mitigation projects, defensible space, home hardening, extensive outreach with our local partners, but we don’t know what that mix looks like yet,” Craig said. “We don’t know what it will entail, we do know it will take a lot of planning work at the beginning of it to be able to get these projects ready to go, and then we will hit the ground running because it’ll be a three year program to spend $50 million to enhance our fire prevention efforts here in Napa County.”

