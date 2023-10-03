At the intersection of downtown Napa’s First and Main streets, black wooden walls have long surrounded a large empty lot.

Until May that is, when San Francisco-based artist Paz de la Calzada painted a temporary nature-themed mural that now adorns the site.

The flowing mural — titled “Water — It Vines” — has served as something of a prototype for Napa city staff, who recently selected three more artists to paint temporary murals at three other long-unused downtown Napa sites.

That includes Napa’s historic Franklin Station Post office on Second Street, which was damaged during the 2014 South Napa earthquake and subsequently shuttered. It has long been eyed for a future a 163-room hotel. The two other mural sites include the quake-damaged former Napa Firefighters Museum building at 1201 Main St. and the old city bus depot on Pearl Street, near the Kohl’s department store.

Meredith Knudsen, the city’s public art coordinator said all the property owners for the sites chosen to have murals are financially supporting those murals.

The mural for the post office site will be created by Napa-based artist Israel Valencia. Knudsen noted that the focus for that piece would be black and white images dating back to 1990 featuring recognizable Napa locations, with a background resembling a film strip. A small map of downtown would be included on one end of the strip, with the photo locations marked.

Another Napa-based artist, Agnes Pierscieniak, will create the mural for the former firefighters museum. Knudsen said that Pierscieniak has proposed a color palette of pinks, whites and purples for the mural. Pierscieniak has a history of creating interior and exterior wall murals for retail centers, medical facilities and corporate offices, Knudsen said.

As for the old bus depot, San Francisco-based artist Matly Hurd — inspired by science fiction and technology, according to Knudsen — will create a mural with anti-graffiti coating and black light paint.

Knudsen noted that the city is finalizing agreements with the artists, and installation is expected to go forward between this month and December.

Katrina Gregory, recreation and public art manager at the city, said the program was a great opportunity to beautify some of Napa’s unused properties and to give artists more opportunity.

“It’s a great partnership and it’s a great opportunity to just provide more canvases to artists,” Gregory said.

