Compline Restaurant celebrates 6 years with Wine and Food Tour of the Americas

Compline Restaurant is marking its six-year anniversary with a Wine and Food Tour of the Americas. From 6-9 p.m. Sept. 14, the community is invited for food tastings to benefit the Immigration Institute of the Bay Area. Chef Jammir will lead guests through a culinary experience of Latin America, and co-owners Matt Stamp and Ryan Stetin will pop corks from Baja, Argentina, Chile, Uruguay and Brazil. Various foods will be available from the cold bar, the Plancha and the hot bar, along with desserts and wines. Tickets cost $85 and can be purchased online at complinewine.com.

Pixies and Modest Mouse at Oxbow RiverStage

The Pixies and Modest Mouse are set to hit the Oxbow RiverStage on Sept. 15. The alternative rock band the Pixies, known for its tracks “Here Comes Your Man” and “Where Is My Mind?” was formed in Boston in 1986. Modest Mouse, the rock bank formed in 1993 in Issaquah, Washington, is known for its hits “Float On” and “Dashboard.” The show at 1268 McKinstry St. in Napa starts at 6 p.m., doors at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Bilal at Blue Note Napa

Grammy nominated singer-songwriter Bilal is performing at Blue Note Napa on Sept. 15 and 16. Bilal will play two shows each night at 6:30 and 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday. His latest album, “A Love Surreal,” is a soulful rumination on the varying rhythms of love that Bilal describes as a “musical art gallery.” Blue Note is located on the first floor of the Napa Valley Opera House, 1030 Main St. Find tickets and pricing at bluenotejazz.com/napa.

Endless Summer Bash at the Napa Valley Museum Yountville

Head to the Napa Valley Museum Yountville on Sept. 16 for an Endless Summer Bash. Tickets include admission to all three gallery exhibitions, “Tiki Dreams,” “The Great California Road Trip” and “Napa Valley Museum Mini-Masterpieces.” The event will feature live music from surf band, Drifting Sand. Cocktails by Forbidden Island, spirits by Copalli Rum and mixers provided by Fever Tree will be available. The bash is from 5-7:30 p.m. at 55 Presidents Circle in Yountville. Get tickets online at eventbrite.com.

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.