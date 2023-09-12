Movies Under the Stars at The Moonshine

The Moonshine theater, located at the Mount View Hotel in downtown Calistoga, is hosting Movies Under the Stars. This September through Oct. 1, enjoy films at the Moonshine theater on Fridays and Sundays for $5. The venue also hosts live music on Saturdays starting at $15. On Sept. 17, a screening of the 1950 drama, “All About Eve,” will start at 7:30 p.m. On Sept. 22, the 1943 mystery “Shadow of a Doubt” will begin at 7 p.m. All movie showings begin at sunset; between 7 and 8:30 p.m. Come early for snacks, drinks and to secure seats. 1457 Lincoln Ave, Calistoga. Purchase tickets online through Eventbrite.

High Tea at Grove 45

Grove 45 is hosting High Tea events on the third Sunday of each month. Enjoy an afternoon in the tasting room where guests can blend their own tea made with olive leaves. Tea will be accompanied with tasty sandwiches and decadent olive oil treats. Museion Rosé is available by the glass or bottle for an additional charge. High Tea is from 2-4 p.m. at Grove 45, 965 Silverado Trail N. in Calistoga. Reservations are required and admission costs $65. Purchase tickets online at exploretock.com/grove45/event/422718/grove-45-high-tea.

Live music Sundays at California Brandy House

On Sept. 17, enjoy live music along with brandy tastings at the California Brandy House. Guests can book ahead of time but walk-ins are welcome. Live music is from 1-4 p.m. and the tasting room is open from noon to 7 p.m. The Brandy House, located at 1300 First St., Suite 309 in Napa, offers sensory tasting experiences and brandy pairings with chocolate or cheese. Flight tastings vary in price and can be booked ahead of time online at exploretock.com/californiabrandyhouse.

Wellness Wednesdays at MoonAcre Spa

MoonAcre spa invites the community to the last two wellness Wednesday events of the season. On Sept. 20, MoonAcre Spa is hosting an Aqua Combat class from 5-6 p.m., an aqua-cardio workout using water resistance training and choreographed, mixed martial arts inspired combinations. On Sept. 27, another wellness event, Harvest Moon Vinyasa Flow, will be held at the MoonAcre Spa Garden from 5-6 p.m. Classes, which are open to all, cost $25 to non-hotel guests and are complimentary for those staying at the Calistoga Motor Lodge and Spa. 1880 Lincoln Avenue, Calistoga.

Three Dog Night at Blue Note Napa

Catch iconic music group, Three Dog Night at The Meritage Resort and Spa for Blue Note Napa Summer Sessions on Sept. 22. Celebrating nearly five decades of music, Three Dog Night is well known for tracks like “Mama Told Me (Not To Come),” “Joy to the World” and “Black and White.” The American rock band was formed in 1967 in Los Angeles and has since then produced many hit songs and performed all across the globe. Don’t miss out on this legendary band at 875 Bordeaux Way, on the resort’s Village Lawn. Tickets cost between $59 and $149 and can be purchased online, bluenotejazz.com/napa/shows/?eid=13015475.

You can reach Intern Emma Molloy at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.