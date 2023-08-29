Cigar and whiskey dinner

The Cigar Family Charitable Foundation will host a fundraising cigar and whiskey charity event on Thursday, Sept. 7, from 5-8 p.m. in Napa. Treats, supplied by Fuente Cigars and Heaven Hill Distilleries, will be enjoyed at the Sky and Vine Rooftop Bar atop the Archer Hotel. The evening will feature premium cigars from Arturo Fuente Cigars and Napa Cigars, along with limited and rare whiskeys from Heaven Hill. The dinner will include appetizers, a four-course meal and chocolate cigars with whiskey gelée. Tickets are $295, with $25 of that amount going toward the Cigar Family Charitable Foundation. As stated on the foundation’s website, its mission is to “provide a significant humanitarian impact to communities in the Dominican Republic,” resulting in an improved “quality of life” for those experiencing a lack of education, adequate health care and sustainable employment. Purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

J. Boog at the Uptown Theatre

Reggae and hip-hop artist Jerry Fealofani Afemata, known by his stage name J. Boog, will perform in Napa on Friday, Sept. 8. Born and raised on the West Coast, Afemata is heavily influenced by his Polynesian roots. His music is a unique blend of reggae and hip-hop and has made him one of the top reggae artists among modern musicians. The two-time Grammy nominee’s show will take place from 8-11 p.m. at the Uptown Theatre in Napa, 1350 Third St. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and can be purchased on Ticketmaster.

Barbie dance party at Chateau Buena Vista

On Friday, Sept. 8, embrace your inner Barbie, Ken or whichever glamorous character you’d like and head to Chateau Buena Vista. From 8-11 p.m., the Napa winery, 1142 First St., will host a Barbie Dance Party in its tasting room. Dress in your favorite Barbie attire and enjoy an evening of glamour, dancing and fun. Indulge in champagne, wines and bites while honoring the iconic spirit of Barbie. Admission will be $45 for nonmembers and $35 for members. Tickets include a glass of champagne or wine and snacks. Additional wines will be available for purchase at the 21-and-over event. Tickets available at buenavistawinery.com/events.

Napa Valley Walk to End Alzheimer’s

A walk to end Alzheimer’s will be held Sept. 9 at Yountville Community Park in Yountville. Hosted by the Alzheimer’s Association Northern California and Northern Nevada, the event aims.to support those impacted by the devastating disease. cross During the walk, which will take place nationally, participants will carry flowers that represent their commitment to ending the disease. The Yountville route will cover 1 to 3 miles and will begin at 2900 Lincoln Ave. Event check-in will begin at 8:30 a.m., with a ceremony to follow at (:30 a.m. The walk will begin at 10 a.m.Contact Tess O'Leary with questions; (408) 728-4666, napawalk@alz.org. Register online at https://act.alz.org/site/TR?sid=23938&type=fr_informational&pg=informational&fr_id=16419.

Calistoga Harvest Table at the Hydro Grill

The Hydro Grill will host the 2023 Calistoga Harvest Table dinner on Sept. 10. Participating restaurants and wineries represent the best of Calistoga and will offer a variety of food and drink, including braised duck confit and house-made lasagna. The evening will kick-off with social time from 4:30 to 6 p.m. and will follow with dinner served on the 1,000-foot table off of Lincoln Avenue in the street. Tickets cost $175 with gratuity included (tax not included). Purchase tickets online and view menu details at https://visitcalistoga.com/product/hydro-grill/.

