LMR Jazz Orchestra at Long Meadow Ranch

Long Meadow Ranch is hosting the 10th Annual concert by the LMR Jazz Orchestra, performing composer Tom Scott’s “Napa Valley Suite” Oct. 1 at 738 Main St, St Helena from 3:30 — 6:30 p.m. Advance tickets cost $55, $60 door and are free for 18 years and under. https://www.longmeadowranch.com/event/lmr-jazz-orchestra-2023/.

Oktoberfest Celebration

Napa’s Oktoberfest celebration runs Sept. 30 to Oct. 8 daily from 11 a.m. — 8 p.m. at the Napa Yard in the Oxbow Gardens. The celebration includes a selection of traditional and craft beers made globally, German cuisine, live music and activities. 585 1st St. https://www.napayard.com/event/oktoberfest-celebration/.

The Ladies of Jazz feat. Vocalist Lilan Kane

The Regiis OVA Caviar & Champagne Lounge is hosting The Ladies of Jazz featuring vocalist Oakland-based soul singer, Lilan Kane Oct. 6 at 6480 Washington St. in Yountville. Doors open at 5:30 for the 6 p.m. set and 8 for the 8:30 set. $25 tickets online, https://www.regiisova.com/about-lounge/#jazz.

Little Italy Historic Walking Tour

Napa County Landmarks is hosting a Little Italy Walking Tour in downtown Napa led by retired judge and author, Raymond Guadagni. He’ll highlight homes, businesses, lifestyles and personalities of Napa’s Italian American community as featured in his book, “The Adventures of the Squeezebox Kid.” Beginning in front of Avow Restaurant, formerly Fagiani’s Cocktail Lounge, the site of an infamous murder Guadagni wrote a book about, “The Napa Murder of Anita Fagiani Andrews: A Cold Case That Caught a Serial Killer.” Oct. 7 from 2 — 4:30 p.m., 813 Main St.

Makers Market- Open Air Artisan Faire

The downtown Napa Makers Market is Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. — 6 p.m. on First St. Shop locally and support small businesses. The Artisan Faire includes live music and food is available through local restaurants on First St. Artisans offer jewelry, organic body and CBD products, candles, plants, home goods, apparel and more. Admission is free but online RSVP is recommended, https://www.eventbrite.com/e/open-air-artisan-faire-makers-market-first-street-napa-tickets-595429695247.

