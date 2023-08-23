Bagels and schmear, jerk chicken and more available among Napa culinary scene this week

L’Chaim Jewish Food and Wine Festival

L’Chaim Napa Valley is back with its second annual food and wine festival from 3:30-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 27. Last year 600 people attended — and more are expected to turn out for 2023. The event will provide local wines from over 15 different wineries, along with craft beers. Jewish food from vendors such as Loveski’s, Paulie’s Bagels and King Knish will be featured. Music, cooking demos and more will be included. Head to CIA at Copia, 500 First St., Napa. General admission tickets purchased in advance cost $120 and $140 at the door for beer and wine tastings and six food tickets; without alcohol costs $65 for four food tickets in advance or $85 at the door. Visit the website for tickets and additional information, donapa.com/event/lchaim-jewish-food-wine-festival-at-cia-copia.

Wine Dinner Series featuring Quintessa at Auro

The Michelin Star restaurant Auro, 400 Silverado Trail N., Calistoga, is hosting a wine and dinner series to highlight Quintessa wines for the month on Wednesday, Aug. 30. The evening will be led by Jordan Crossley of Huneeus Vintners and Four Seasons sommelier Derek Stevenson. Ultra-premium wines will be paired with Executive Chef Rogelio Garcia’s seasonal four-course tasting menu. Tickets cost $350, Quintessa Wine Club Members get a 10% discount. Reach out to auro.napavalley@fourseasons.com to make a reservation.

Street Food Napa Valley: Jamaican Menu

Join Clif Family Winery and Bruschetteria on Wednesday, Aug. 30, for Jamaican street food in St. Helena. The Bruschetteria Food Truck will feature jerk chicken, curried oxtails and callaloo, a leafy green side dish. Food and wine orders will be accepted from noon to 6:30 p.m. Feast on-site with a glass or bottle of wine until 7 p.m. Takeout orders are also available. Wednesday Street Food menus sell out quickly, preorders will be accepted starting the prior Sunday evening. Orders will be available until sold out. 709 Main St, St. Helena. Contact Clif Family at 707-301-7188 or order online at cliffamilyfoodtruck.com.

The Head and the Heart at Oxbow RiverStage

The Head and the Heart presents Down in the Valley, a two-day music festival Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 2-3, at Oxbow RiverStage. The Head and the Heart is an indie folk band formed in Seattle. The group will be joined by Waxahatchee, Dawes, Faye Webster, Madison Cunningham, Rayland Baxter, Richy Mitch & The Coal Miners, Miya Folick, Shaina Shepherd and a special solo set by the band’s Josiah Johnson. Purchase single or two-day tickets through Ticketmaster.

The Meritage Resort & Spa Labor Day Weekend

The Meritage Resort and Spa is hosting a free Labor Day weekend community celebration on the Village Lawn. Enjoy delicious cuisine and refreshing drinks with live music from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2, and 3-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3. Food and beverages will be available through the Five Town Market and the Meritage Resort and Spa Food Truck. Located at 875 Bordeaux Way, Napa. Reserve a free spot online at exploretock.com/meritageresort/event.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.