Prep track and field: Top performances in Napa, Sonoma counties

Boys:

100m, 11.10 (-1.1), Evan Foley, 10, Analy

200m, 22.65 (+1.4), Evan Foley, 10, Analy

400m, 49.93, Liam Currie, 12, Cardinal Newman

800m, 1:56.46, Cameron Jones, 9, Maria Carrillo

1,600m, 4:24.55, Jack Wilson, 11, Maria Carrillo

3,200m, 9:52.19, Kaeden Anderson, 11, Healdsburg

110 high hurdles, 15.20 (+0.2), Xander Newman, 12, Montgomery

300 intermediate hurdles, 39.72, Owen Foley, 12, Analy

4x100 relay, 43.84, Windsor ( Gonsalves, Logue, Zaft, Kingwell)

4x400 relay, 3:24.92, Analy ( Arendt, Gaylord, E. Foley, O. Foley)

High jump, 6-03.00, Patrick Logue, 12, Windsor

Pole vault, 13-00.00, Max Pedrotti-Jacobs, 12, Petaluma

Shot put, 54-10.00, Jake Joerger, 12, Cardinal Newman

Discus, 176-08, Santiago Adan, 12, Cardinal Newman

Long jump, 21-02.00, Josiah Orozco, 12, Napa

Triple jump, 44-10.00, Nehemiah Holiday, 12, Maria Carrillo

Girls:

100m, 12.89 (+0.4), Mia Hernandez, 12, St Helena; 12.89 (-0.9), Bailey Guerrero, Casa Grande, 10

200m, 26.06 (-1.6), Sadie Sanders, 11, Montgomery

400m, 57.61, Sadie Sanders, 11, Montgomery

800m, 2:18.53, Ashlin Mallon, 9, Maria Carrillo

1,600m, 4:59.07*, Amrie Lacefield, 11, Montgomery

3,200m, 10:39.86, Seelah Kittelstrom, 11, Montgomery

100 high hurdles, 16.19 (-2.0), Ariana Rogina, 11, Montgomery

300 intermediate hurdles, 48.21, Janelle Wanless, Santa Rosa, 11

4x100 relay, 49.75, Maria Carrillo (Morley, Woicicki, S Moore, E Moore)

4x400 relay, 4:14.88, Maria Carrillo (Malm, Carra, Morley, E. Moore)

High jump, 5-05.00, Allison Tito, 12, Maria Carrillo

Pole vault, 10-01.00, Dacey-Faye Howe, 11, Santa Rosa

Shot put, 33-10.50, Amanda Hart, 12, Middletown

Discus, 103-07, Amanda Hart, 12, Middletown

Long jump, 17-00.00, Carlyana Kwong, 12, Maria Carrillo

Triple jump, 34-03.25, Karis Morasch, 12, Analy

Sources: Athletic.net and RedwoodEmpireRunning.com

NCS season start date: February 5, 2024

100-meter, 200-meter, 110/100 hurdles and 4x100 must be fully automated timing

100-meter, 200-meter, 110-100 hurdles must also be wind legal

+Hand-timed marks include +0.24s conversion

*Official en route 1,600-meter time (ran full mile race in time of 5:00.77)