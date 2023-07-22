Music, wine, vinyl and more: Here are six events coming to Napa County that you won’t want to miss.

29th annual Music Festival for Brain Health

On Sept. 9, the 29th annual fundraiser returns to benefit nonprofit One Mind, which helps those affected by brain illness and injury. Catch singer-songwriter Martina McBride performing at the Staglin Family Vineyard in Napa. Enjoy a tasting of Napa wines and a culinary experience curated by James Beard Award semifinalist Cassidee Dabney. For tickets and more information, visit music-festival.org.

JaM Cellars presents Scotty McCreery

Singer Scotty McCreery, of “American Idol” fame, will belt out country tunes July 23 at Uptown Theatre. Presented by JaM Cellars, the show is from 8-11 p.m. at 1350 Third St., Napa. With his deep and soulful voice, McCreery has collected fans worldwide since he won the 10th season of the song competition. Tickets start at $80, doors open at 7 p.m. Ages 12 years and older are welcome. For more information, visit uptowntheatrenapa.com.

Sakoyana funk-jam-jazz concert

Sonoma County band Sakoyana is slated to perform Aug. 5 at the Napa Distillery for a night of jazz-funk. Sakoyana will be joined by special guest Lindsay Gang in the Distillery’s Hollywood Room and Lounge, 2485 Stockton St., Napa. The 21-and-older show is free with limited seating and runs from 7:30-10 p.m. RSVP on eventbrite.com.

Wine Crawl and Comedy Show

New Creative Comedy presents its Wine Crawl and Comedy Show in downtown Napa. Small groups visit three tasting rooms while nationally touring comedians entertain on July 23, from 12:15-3:15 p.m., at Rebel Vintners, 1201 First St. Must be 21 and older; tickets cost $48. Admission requires the purchase of a glass of wine or tasting at each room and isn’t included in ticket price. Tickets at eventbrite.com.

Vintner to Vinyl Thursdays

Join Feast It Forward in The Studio with Right On Napa Vintage Vinyl every first and third Thursday. Right On provides stacks from its storefront for guests to enjoy and purchase during the sip and spin event. Rock, jazz, soul, alternative — you name it. 1031 McKinstry St., Napa, from 4-7 p.m. on July 20, Aug. 17, Sept. 7 and Sept. 21.

Pixies at Oxbow RiverStage

Hit alternative rock band the Pixies is set to take the Oxbow RiverStage on Sept. 15. The band, which formed in Boston in 1986, is known for tracks like “Here Comes Your Man” and “Where Is My Mind?” The show at 1268 McKinstry St., Napa, starts at 7 p.m. Tickets are available through Ticketmaster.

Emma Molloy is an intern for The Press Democrat. She can be reached at emma.molloy@pressdemocrat.com.