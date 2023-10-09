UpValley Family Centers of Napa County recently received funds to help expand its citizenship preparation services.

California Rep. Mike Thompson announced Oct. 6 the nonprofit was awarded $179,000 from the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services through its 2023 grant program.

Napa’s UpValley Family Centers will help lawfully present individuals prepare for U.S. citizenship and integration into American society.

“Our country is made better thanks to the immeasurable contributions of those who came in pursuit of the American Dream,” Thompson said. “UpValley Family Centers throughout Napa County help families and individuals in our region achieve a healthy and successful life by providing services.”

As a result of funding, the organization will directly assist 120 individuals with filing applications for citizenship over the next two years, Jenny Ocon, executive director of UpValley Family Centers.

“Additionally, the grant will support Napa Valley Adult Education to provide free citizenship classes in Calistoga and St. Helena,” Ocon said. “Reducing access barriers for upvalley communities.”

In addition to traditional programs funding citizenship and English acquisition classes, the 2023 grants include opportunities for creative and innovative approaches to preparing immigrants for naturalization, according to Thompson’s announcement.

The UpValley Family Centers provide guidance, support and resources in the community and in the home for individuals to help improve quality of life, according to the organization’s mission statement.

The nonprofit envisions that through healthy relationships and networks of support, all individuals are safe, valued and prepared to create a desired future for their families, communities and themselves.

