Vote on Mayacamas charter school in Napa likely won’t happen this month. Here’s why

Mayacamas Countrywide Middle School isn’t likely to open this year as the hotly contested decision to do so has been postponed.

The Napa County Office of Education board decided Sept. 5 to tentatively schedule a second hearing for the school’s charter petition for its next regular meeting Oct. 3.

That was despite a recommendation from the board’s ad hoc committee to schedule a special meeting for the petition Sept. 12. Board member Janna Waldinger, who sits on the committee, said that time frame was vital.

The existing Mayacamas Charter Middle School — which opened in Napa on Aug. 16 and which the countywide school would replace — is under a legal threat of being shut down.

Swift approval was necessary, she added, given the need to receive a charter number from the California State Board of Education during its Sept. 12 meeting. And because of the state’s annual requirement that schools begin by Sept. 20.

But board chair Don Huffman said a Sept. 12 approval wouldn’t give the state board time to approve the charter number this month.

Petitioner Jolene Yee said at the board’s Sept. 5 meeting that her understanding was the number isn’t required for the school to operate. It is, however, required for the school to receive state funding, she said.

School leadership, she added, would presumably seek a charter number at the next state board meeting in November if approved.

Seana Wagner, county schools spokesperson, said in an email to The Press Democrat on Sept. 6 his office was waiting for clarification from the state.

Huffman said scheduling a Sept. 12 meeting still seemed too early.

“I think it’s unfair, again, to accelerate this in a four-day window to make a decision, because it’s not going to be favorable and not well thought out,” he said during the Sept. 5 meeting.

The board punted a decision on the school after hours of public comment at its first public hearing Aug. 30.

Board members wanted more information on the school’s finances and how a potential partnership with the Napa Valley College Upper Valley Campus — which wasn’t in the initial petition — would work.

Waldinger — who expressed support for the Mayacamas school at the prior meeting — presented the committee update Sept. 5.

Schultz noted that staff had not reviewed the budget or the other updates brought by the committee.

Things are going well at the charter school, Waldinger said. There are currently 72 students enrolled — up from the 70 reported at the August meeting — and five more students have filed applications, he said.

And the school’s budget is “absolutely solid,” he told the board.

Some board members, however, were not convinced.

Board member Ann Cash said she was “floored” by the Mayacamas proposal, citing the county board’s previous rejection of the school because of financial impact on the Napa Valley Unified School District.

The countywide school, she said, assumes budgetary support from three Upvalley school districts along with Napa Valley Unified, none of which have publicly discussed it.

